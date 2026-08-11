MDA Space Opens MDA CHORUS™ Control Centre in Québec

New control centre marks a major milestone in operational readiness as momentum builds for constellation's launch in late 2026

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA), a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry, today officially opened the MDA CHORUS™ Control Centre in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Québec, on the south shore of Montréal. The new control centre will serve as the operational hub for MDA CHORUS™ satellite operations, marking a significant step towards operational readiness ahead of the late 2026 launch.

Designed to serve commercial and government customers globally, MDA CHORUS™ is a next-generation Earth observation constellation designed and built by MDA Space. Set to provide among the most extensive dual-band synthetic aperture radar imaging capacity available on the market, once commissioned, the constellation will deliver industry-leading 700 km-wide imaging swath and sub-metre high-resolution spotlight images, day or night, regardless of weather conditions.

The dual-band satellite constellation enables tipping and cueing, where the leading wide-area C-band satellite images a broad area of interest, and the trailing high-resolution X-band satellite zooms in for a closer look, delivering both broad situational awareness and precise detail in a single pass.

"The opening of this new state-of-the-art control centre is a critical and exciting step as we prepare to launch and operationalize MDA CHORUS™," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Backed by decades of on-orbit operations experience across a team that has supported one of the world's most important Earth observation space assets and missions, this facility brings together the people, systems and infrastructure required to deliver the extraordinary insights and intelligence that global customers depend on."

The MDA CHORUS™ Control Centre consolidates satellite mission operations expertise, bringing together the teams and systems that will manage MDA CHORUS™ in a purpose-built control environment. The facility is equipped to support the full scope of satellite operations, from command and control to mission assurance and Earth observation data delivery.

With the MDA CHORUS™ Control Centre now open, MDA Space remains on track for the launch of MDA CHORUS™ in late 2026 and the commencement of commercial operations in early 2027.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the expected launch of the MDA CHORUS™ constellation in late 2026, the readiness and capabilities of the MDA CHORUS™ Control Centre, the commissioning of the MDA CHORUS™ constellation, the anticipated commencement of commercial operations in early 2027, the expected capabilities, performance and imaging capacity of the MDA CHORUS™ constellation, and the anticipated benefits of the MDA CHORUS™ mission for commercial and government customers.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including assumptions regarding the successful completion of the development, testing, launch and commissioning of the MDA CHORUS™ constellation, the continued performance and availability of required technologies, infrastructure and personnel, the receipt of any necessary approvals, permits or authorizations, and market demand for Earth observation data and services. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026 and MDA Space's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space