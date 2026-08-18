Meals on Wheels America, Caesars Entertainment and The Just One Project Partner in Local Hunger Relief Initiative

The organizations are working together to combat food insecurity across Southern Nevada

Key Facts at a Glance:

Who: Meals on Wheels America, Caesars Entertainment and The Just One Project's Food Rescue Alliance

Meals on Wheels America, Caesars Entertainment and The Just One Project's Food Rescue Alliance What: Meals on Wheels America is donating food from its National Conference to fight food insecurity across Southern Nevada

Meals on Wheels America is donating food from its National Conference to fight food insecurity across Southern Nevada When: August 17 – 20, 2026

August 17 – 20, 2026 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership organization supporting approximately 5,000 community-based providers addressing senior hunger and isolation, Caesars Entertainment and The Just One Project, a local Meals on Wheels provider, are proud to announce their collaboration to assist members of the Southern Nevada community struggling with food insecurity.

Meals on Wheels America, which is hosting its 52nd Annual Conference and Expo at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this year, is donating surplus food from the four-day conference through Caesars Entertainment's partnership with The Just One Project and its Food Rescue Alliance. Surplus food will be repackaged and redistributed throughout Southern Nevada.

This partnership enables The Just One Project to repackage and provide prepared meals that remain after meetings, conventions and events to families, seniors, nonprofit partners and community organizations in need throughout Southern Nevada. This model, executed through The Food Rescue Alliance program, helps increase access to quality, ready-to-eat meals while reducing unnecessary food waste in the region.

"Our mission at Meals on Wheels America is to make sure no senior is left without the nutritious meals and moments of connection they need and deserve, and fighting food insecurity at scale is always top of mind for us," said Ellie Hollander, president and chief executive officer of Meals on Wheels America. "We're proud to join Caesars Entertainment and The Just One Project in their fight against food insecurity in the Southern Nevada community during our annual conference in Las Vegas this year."

"We are proud to partner with these incredible organizations to expand the impact of The Just One Project and help strengthen the communities we serve," said Kiersten Flint, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Internal Communications at Caesars Entertainment. "By bringing together businesses and nonprofits around a shared purpose, we're creating meaningful change while advancing our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability."

"Partnership is what allows us to turn resources into real impact," said Brooke Neubauer, founder and chief executive officer of The Just One Project. "Through our Food Rescue Alliance partnership with Caesars Entertainment, food prepared for events like the Meals on Wheels America Annual Conference can continue serving a purpose long after the event ends. By rescuing unused, untouched, prepared food, we're able to extend its impact and provide quality meals to families, seniors and community partners throughout Southern Nevada. We're grateful to Meals on Wheels America and Caesars Entertainment for working alongside us to ensure good food continues to serve our community."

For more information on The Food Rescue Alliance, visit thejustoneproject.org/food-programs/food-rescue-alliance/ and for more information about Meals on Wheels America, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting approximately 5,000 community-based providers across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. Through public awareness, funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers local providers to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. At a time when demand for Meals on Wheels services is growing, and many seniors are left waiting, Meals on Wheels America is dedicated to helping End the Wait® and ensuring every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it. For more information, or to locate a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org. You can also find Meals on Wheels America on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok and X.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards® loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its Team Members, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About The Just One Project

The Just One Project is a Southern Nevada nonprofit committed to increasing access to food, resources, and supportive services that help individuals and families build greater stability. Through its two pillars, Food for All and Community Connect, the organization takes a holistic approach to addressing the needs of the community. Food for All provides access to fresh, nutritious food through programs designed to meet people where they are, while Community Connect connects clients to housing assistance, workforce development, youth programs, and other supportive resources. Together, these programs address immediate needs while creating pathways toward long-term stability and self-sufficiency. Learn more at thejustoneproject.org.

SOURCE Meals on Wheels America