MeasureUp Wins International e-Assessment Award for Best Talent Assessment Project

The award recognises MeasureUp's leadership in digital assessment and its continued commitment to building trusted, skills-based solutions for certification, hiring, and workforce development.

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp, a global provider of digital assessment and certification readiness solutions, has won the 2026 International e-Assessment Award for Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project for iTalentUp, its skills-based assessment platform for technical hiring.

Sam receiving the International e-Assessment Award for Best Talent Assessment Project.

The award recognises MeasureUp's work in helping organisations improve technical recruitment through more objective, efficient, and skills-focused assessment. Designed to move beyond CV-based screening, iTalentUp enables employers to evaluate real capabilities earlier in the hiring process, including technical knowledge, programming ability, problem-solving, cognitive aptitude, and language proficiency.

"This award validates a conviction we have held for years: the future of technical hiring is skills-based, not CV-based," said Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp. "After more than two decades helping professionals prove their skills through certification readiness, extending that expertise into talent assessment with iTalentUp was a natural step. Employers get reliable evidence of real capability earlier in the process, and candidates get the opportunity to demonstrate what they can actually do. When assessment is rigorous and fair, everyone wins."

A company in expansion. A clear strategy.

The recognition comes at a key moment in MeasureUp's growth. Alongside the expansion of iTalentUp, the company continues to strengthen its wider portfolio through initiatives such as MeasureUp Alliance, its end-to-end program designed to help certification providers scale readiness globally with exam-realistic practice tests, analytics, and an integrity-first approach.

MeasureUp is also reinforcing its position in the global certification readiness market through strategic partnerships with leading technology and learning organisations. The company recently announced an official partnership with ServiceNow University, through which MeasureUp develops official practice tests for ServiceNow certifications, supporting professionals preparing for both foundational and specialist credentials.

The award arrives at a moment of strong commercial momentum for MeasureUp, with double-digit growth across its core lines and particularly strong traction in its direct enterprise business, as organisations increasingly seek scalable, skills-focused assessment and certification readiness solutions.

"Organisations no longer want certifications that measure theory alone; they need reliable evidence of the skills their workforce truly requires. That is where MeasureUp makes the difference, and it is why we are accelerating our international expansion," said Jesús Sierra, CMO of MeasureUp.

About MeasureUp

Since 1997, MeasureUp has been a global provider of digital assessment and certification readiness solutions. Its portfolio includes practice tests, talent assessment solutions, and end-to-end readiness programs designed to help organisations improve outcomes in certification, hiring, and workforce development.

Today, MeasureUp supports learners, professionals, certification providers, training organisations, and enterprises in 180+ countries, with 10M+ tests taken and 8.2M+ trained students worldwide.

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SOURCE MeasureUp