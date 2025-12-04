ServiceNow University and MeasureUp Announce Partnership to Deliver Official Practice Tests for ServiceNow Certifications

A new global agreement between ServiceNow University and MeasureUp will introduce officially endorsed practice tests across the full portfolio of ServiceNow certifications, offering professionals a more effective and reliable path to certification success.

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceNow University and MeasureUp, a global leader in certification practice tests and assessment solutions, announce a new partnership through which MeasureUp becomes the official provider of practice tests for ServiceNow certifications worldwide.

This collaboration reinforces MeasureUp's mission to deliver top-quality preparation tools that help professionals validate their skills, boost their confidence, and achieve certification success within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

MeasureUp Becomes the Official Provider of Practice Tests for ServiceNow Certifications.

"Being selected by ServiceNow University as their official practice test partner is a great honor and an exciting milestone for MeasureUp," said Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp. "Our commitment has always been to create meaningful learning experiences that empower IT professionals to thrive in their careers. With ServiceNow, we are now extending that impact to one of the most innovative enterprise platforms in the world."

Empowering ServiceNow Learners Worldwide

Through this partnership, MeasureUp will develop official practice tests for a broad portfolio of ServiceNow certifications, covering both foundational and specialist levels. These include the Certified System Administrator (CSA) and Certified Application Developer (CAD) credentials, along with multiple Certified Implementation Specialist (CIS) tracks in key areas such as IT Service Management, Customer Service Management, Human Resources, Security Incident Response, Service Mapping, and Risk & Compliance.

Each practice test will be designed in close alignment with ServiceNow's official exam scopes, combining realistic question formats and detailed explanations to help candidates measure their readiness and identify areas for improvement. The ultimate goal is to give every learner the confidence to succeed in their certification journey and advance their career within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

Call for Certified ServiceNow Experts (SMEs)

As part of this initiative, MeasureUp is inviting ServiceNow-certified Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to take an active role in shaping the next generation of official ServiceNow certification preparation.

This is an opportunity for certified professionals to share their real-world expertise with a global community of learners and make their mark on official ServiceNow University training materials. SMEs will collaborate directly with MeasureUp's content team to design high-quality, exam-aligned questions and explanations — and will be professionally compensated for their contributions.

"We're building a global community of experts who want to share their knowledge and help others succeed," added Brocal. "It's an opportunity to make a real impact on how ServiceNow professionals prepare for certification."

Interested professionals can apply through MeasureUp's dedicated SME page:

https://measureup.com/join-servicenow-experts

About MeasureUp

MeasureUp is a global EdTech company that helps professionals worldwide build real knowledge, gain confidence, and achieve certification success through meaningful learning. Its platform delivers realistic exam simulations, detailed feedback, and adaptive learning paths that transform preparation into true skill mastery.

With over 25 years of experience, MeasureUp has become a trusted leader in IT certification preparation, supporting millions of learners each year across the global training and assessment ecosystem. The company's solutions are used by certification bodies, training providers, and technology organizations to help professionals validate their skills and advance their careers.

Recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation, MeasureUp continues to set the standard for digital learning experiences that deliver measurable results.

Learn more at www.measureup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836579/MeasureUp.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814449/5651641/MeasureUp_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MeasureUp