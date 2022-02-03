Mechanical Seals Market to register a growth of USD 1.09 billion at a CAGR of 4.41%| Flowserve Corp. and Smiths Group Plc are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Key vendors insights

Mechanical Seals market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global players. The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Vendors offer a wide portfolio of mechanical seals for a broad range of industries. Some of the major industries that generate revenue for the global mechanical seals market are the oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and chemical industries. With the growth of these industries, the demand for mechanical seals is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Product News and Vendor insights

Flowserve Corp. - In January 2021 , the company launched redraven IOT services platform giving companies remote control over critical aspects of operations.

In , the company launched redraven IOT services platform giving companies remote control over critical aspects of operations. Smiths Group Plc - The company is engaged in the design and manufacturing of specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets and sub-systems used in high-speed, high reliability, secure connectivity applications.

Parent Market Outlook

The global mechanical seals market will be driven by factors such as increasing aftermarket sales. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the mechanical seals market during the forecast period.

Mechanical Seals market trend

Additive manufacturing

The advent of additive manufacturing is one of the key factors driving the mechanical seals market share growth. It is mostly referred to as 3D printing because the printing of material is done in a series of layers such as a new layer is printed on top of the previous layer forming a 3D solid object. Moreover, the AM technique can be used to manufacture an object of any shape or geometry using the data of a digital model from a 3D or electronic data source. In addition, AM creates a 3D model using the computer-aided designing (CAD) or AMF file by adding the material layer by layer. Hence, the demand for additive manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing is estimated to increase in the mechanical seals market.

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

APAC holds the leading position with 51% of the global mechanical seals market share growth. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for mechanical seals in APAC. The rising investments in other key industries like chemical and power in the APAC region is expected to drive the mechanical seals market share during the forecast period.

Mechanical Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Leak-Pack Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, and Smiths Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

