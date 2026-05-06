Medallion Announces Elevate 2026, Marking Fifth Annual Conference for Healthcare Leaders

Flagship virtual event returns to convene industry executives around innovation, operations, and the future of healthcare delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallion, an AI-assisted credentialing and enrollment platform with expert oversight, today announced Elevate 2026, its flagship virtual conference, will return on September 1. Now in its fifth year, Elevate continues to bring together healthcare leaders, innovators, and operators for meaningful dialogue on the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the industry.

Since its inception, Elevate has served as a community-driven forum designed to foster open conversation, practical insights, and cross-industry collaboration. This year's event will build on that foundation with expanded programming and deeper engagement across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point where operational complexity, technological innovation, and regulatory change are all accelerating at once," said Derek Lo, CEO of Medallion. "Elevate is about creating space for honest conversations and practical learning, bringing together leaders who are actively shaping what comes next."

Elevate 2026 will focus on the critical forces transforming healthcare delivery today. Programming will be organized across four key topic tracks:

AI & Intelligent Operations: Examining where AI is delivering measurable value across administrative workflows, operational efficiency, and patient experience — and where challenges remain.

Examining where AI is delivering measurable value across administrative workflows, operational efficiency, and patient experience — and where challenges remain. Financial Leadership & Growth Strategy: Exploring how organizations are balancing growth, investment, and sustainability in a complex economic environment.

Exploring how organizations are balancing growth, investment, and sustainability in a complex economic environment. Platform Healthcare & System Design: Understanding the shift away from fragmented tools toward integrated, scalable technology ecosystems.

Understanding the shift away from fragmented tools toward integrated, scalable technology ecosystems. Policy, Compliance & Operational Readiness: Analyzing the impact of regulatory change on provider lifecycles, operational processes, and care delivery models.

Elevate 2026 will feature a lineup of leading voices from across healthcare who will share actionable insights, real-world case studies, and forward-looking perspectives, including:

Blake Madden, Founder and Creator at Hospitalogy

Shehzad Moiz, Head of RCM Product at Simple Practice

Jennifer Mohler, Chief Administrative Officer at Southwest Medical Imaging

"I'm very excited to return to Elevate this year," said Erik Pupo, Director, Commercial Health IT Advisory at Guidehouse. "Healthcare organizations are under a lot of pressure right now to operate more efficiently while keeping up with constant regulatory and reimbursement changes. Elevate creates space for real conversations about how teams are actually navigating that — especially as AI and more connected systems start to reshape operations."

Designed to go beyond traditional virtual events, Elevate 2026 will offer interactive sessions, live discussion and audience participation, and curated networking experiences. Attendees will gain practical strategies for improving operational efficiency, navigating regulatory complexity, and delivering better patient outcomes.

Elevate 2026 is open to clinical, operational, financial, and technology leaders across healthcare and is complimentary to attend. Additional event details, including session programming and additional speakers, will be announced in the coming months.

For more information and to register, visit medallion.co/elevate.

About Medallion

Medallion is the only AI-assisted credentialing and enrollment platform with expert oversight — built to deliver speed and accuracy at scale, with contract-backed performance. Healthcare organizations are empowered to manage and grow their provider networks with unparalleled speed, accuracy and elevated provider satisfaction levels with our AI-assisted model — freeing teams to focus on what matters most: delivering care. Through this, Medallion enables healthcare organizations to prioritize clinical excellence instead of admin overhead.

Medallion has been ranked on Inc. magazine's 2026 and 2024 lists of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region, recognized on the Newsweek Excellence Index 2025, named No. 5 on LinkedIn's 2024 Top Startups list, a 2024 Modern Healthcare "Best in Business" winner, the 2024 Best Healthcare Network Management Platform in the AI Global Excellence Awards, one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2025 and 2024, and named to the 2023 Forbes "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" list. Medallion is paving the future of provider network management.

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SOURCE Medallion