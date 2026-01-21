New Report from Medallion Finds That Only 12% of AI Investments Touch Credentialing--Despite Mounting Financial Losses

More than half of hospitals and provider groups report revenue losses from credentialing delays—many exceeding $1M annually—yet most healthcare teams continue to deprioritize automating these critical workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallion , the leader in AI-assisted and expert-led medical credentialing and payer enrollment, released its highly anticipated 2026 State of Payer Enrollment and Medical Credentialing Report , revealing a widening operational crisis: credentialing and enrollment delays are increasingly tied to revenue leakage, rising provider churn, and burnout across the healthcare ecosystem.

Based on survey responses from over 550 healthcare leaders from a mix of provider groups, health systems, and payers, this year's report uncovers a deep disconnect between administrative intent and execution.

"Most provider groups and payers are in survival mode. Many providers are associated with multiple entities, and affiliations are fluid," said Jennifer Mohler, Chief Revenue Cycle Officer at Southwest Medical Imaging (SMIL) and a respondent in the 2026 Medallion report. "Gone are the days of providers staying with an organization for a significant portion of their career. This makes having a strong enrollment process more critical than ever. The risk of lost or delayed revenue for provider groups has never been higher."

Key findings from the 2026 report include:

Credentialing bottlenecks continue to impact bottomlines: More than half of hospitals and provider groups report measurable revenue loss tied to credentialing delays, with many hospitals losing $1M+ annually.

Medical staff services teams are stretched thin: 38% of healthcare organizations surveyed report high turnover or burnout in both admin and clinical roles with another 20% of respondents indicating that they have vacancies across medical staff services teams.

Payer enrollment errors are driving costly, and frequent, denials: Nearly one-third of healthcare organizations report denial rates between 25–50%, with 40% tied to application-related errors.

Healthcare is going all-in on AI, but credentialing and enrollment are being left behind: Only 12% of AI investments and initiatives touch credentialing or enrollment with most resources focused on clinical and patient-facing use cases.

"The data isn't subtle. Credentialing delays are costing organizations real money. Behind every delay is a stack of manual, error-prone processes that are ripe for automation," said Derek Lo, CEO and Founder of Medallion. "The organizations that move first will unlock revenue faster, reduce risk, and free their teams to work at the top of their license."

New in this year's report, Medallion has introduced tailored summaries designed for financial, operational, and executive leaders—as well as specialized insights for provider groups, health systems, and payers. Explore the full findings in the 2026 State of Payer Enrollment and Medical Credentialing Report .

Medallion is the leading AI-assisted infrastructure platform that harnesses automation to support provider network operations, including credentialing, enrollment, and monitoring, at scale. Our platform replaces manual administrative tasks with intelligent workflows coupled with expert oversight, helping healthcare organizations onboard and manage providers faster, more accurately, and with fewer resources.

