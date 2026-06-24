MEDIA ADVISORY: 40,000+ Participants Worldwide to Join the World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ This Thursday

17th Annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ unites aquatic facilities in 25 countries to teach life-saving water safety skills and advance drowning prevention

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 40,000 participants in 25 countries are registered for the 17th Annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ on Thursday. The event works to provide access to basic water safety and swim skills training through its team of aquatic facilities around the globe. Young swimmers practice kicking and blowing bubbles at Rock River Rapids Waterpark, one of 700 locations registered for the 2026 World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ happening Thursday, June 25th across six continents.

WHAT: On Thursday, June 25, hundreds of aquatic facilities across six continents will join together for the 17th Annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ (#WLSL), a coordinated global event dedicated to teaching life-saving swimming and water safety skills. Expected to engage more than 40,000 children and caregivers in 25 countries, WLSL brings together waterparks, swim schools, YMCAs, municipal pools, resorts and aquatic centers in a synchronized 24-hour effort to raise awareness about drowning prevention and the importance of learning to swim.



Held under the banner "Swimming Lessons Save Lives™," the event demonstrates how communities around the world can work together to address one of the leading causes of preventable death among children.



Since its launch in 2010, the World's Largest Swimming Lesson has served more than 447,000 participants in 56 countries, generated billions of media impressions worldwide, and inspired families to make swimming lessons a priority.

WHO: Participants: More than 40,000 children, parents and caregivers expected worldwide

Instructors: Certified swim instructors, aquatic professionals, and water safety advocates

Scope: Hundreds of aquatic facilities of all kinds in 25 countries across six continents

WHEN: Thursday, June 25, 2026 (Event times vary by location and facility)



TIMING IS CRITICAL: In the United States, the event takes place just ahead of the July 4 holiday period and peak summer water recreation season, when families spend more time around pools, lakes, rivers, waterparks, and beaches. Around the world, the event serves as a reminder that drowning prevention requires year-round education, vigilance, and access to swimming instruction.

WHERE: 700+ aquatic facilities of all kinds on six continents



Participating countries include: Bahamas, Benin, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Congo (Dem Republic of), Ecuador, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Jordan, Mauritius, Mexico, Nigeria, Qatar, South Africa, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, Ukraine, UAE, USA, Uruguay, Vietnam, and Zambia.



A complete location directory can be found here on the WLSL.org website.

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children worldwide.

Formal swimming lessons have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of drowning.

Water competency skills – including safe entry, floating, breath control, basic movement through the water, and water safety awareness – are essential life skills.

Drowning is often quick and silent, making prevention and preparedness critical.

Swimming lessons are one important layer of protection that complements active supervision, barriers, life jackets, and emergency preparedness.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Visual Content: Children participating in swimming lessons, water safety demonstrations, instructor-led water competency activities, parent participation, community engagement

Story Angles:

Global effort uniting communities around one life-saving mission, local aquatic facilities serving as the frontline for drowning prevention, families learning skills that can save lives, critical preparation before peak drowning season, community-based solutions to a global public health challenge, how swimming lessons build confidence, safety and lifelong healthy recreation

ABOUT THE WORLD'S LARGEST SWIMMING LESSON™:

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ is a global drowning prevention initiative created by The World Waterpark Association to communicate a simple but powerful message: Swimming Lessons Save Lives™. The annual event brings together aquatic facilities, instructors, and families around the world to promote water safety education and encourage participation in formal swim lessons.

HASHTAGS: #WLSL2026 #SwimmingLessonsSaveLives #WaterSafety #DrowningIsPreventable #TeamWLSL

For more information or interview requests with event organizer or water safety experts, please contact:

Beth Root, [email protected]

Contacts for local facilities: can be found in the WLSL Host location directory, here.

B-ROLL of the World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ can be found HERE.

Contact: Beth Root

[email protected]

Phone: 913-544-5734

SOURCE World's Largest Swimming Lesson