World's Largest Swimming Lesson Unites Hundreds of Communities in 25 Countries

Global Event Reinforces Water Safety as U.S. Families Prepare for July 4 Holiday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days before millions of Americans head to pools, lakes, beaches and waterparks for the July 4 holiday, communities around the globe came together for the annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ (WLSL). The event served as a timely reminder that swimming lessons and water safety education remain among the most effective tools for drowning prevention.

Dollywood's Splash Country Water Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, hosted the largest single WLSL event with 1,442 participants, marking its 16th year with the initiative. Aerial view of participants in the wave pool during WLSL, which anchors Dollywood's annual Water Safety Day focused on swimming instruction and water safety. Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel joins children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida in the wave pool during the World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Orlando, Florida. The park welcomed more than 600 children from five local nonprofit organizations for swimming and water safety instruction and time to enjoy the waterpark.

That message resonated on Thursday as tens of thousands of children participated in the 17th Annual WLSL to build essential water safety skills, reinforcing a simple message: Swimming Lessons Save Lives. Throughout the day, swim instructors and lifeguards taught foundational water safety skills while encouraging families to continue swimming lessons as part of a layered approach to drowning prevention.

"The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is proof that local action can create global impact," said Rick Root, president of the World Waterpark Association. "Thanks to the thousands of aquatic professionals who shared their time and expertise, children around the world gained essential water competency skills that can help save lives. Every lesson taught strengthens our shared commitment to drowning prevention."

Across six continents, that commitment came to life through partnerships between aquatic facilities and community organizations. From destination waterparks to first-time hosts, the global team worked together to expand access to water safety education.

Olympic gold medalist and ESPN's newest Take Back Sports Ambassador Simone Manuel joined the lesson at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, where more than 600 children from five local nonprofit organizations participated in Florida's biggest WLSL event.

"There's something powerful about watching a child gain confidence in the water for the first time," said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World. "It's even more special that for many of these kids, this is their first time ever at a waterpark. Our cast are creating moments for them that are not just fun, but life-changing too."

Across the Atlantic, the Life Saving Association of Uganda, in partnership with Swim Global Project, joined the World's Largest Swimming Lesson for the first time, introducing more than 620 children to foundational water safety skills.

"When I see communities in Uganda and across Africa joining the World's Largest Swimming Lesson, I see more than participation. I see possibility," said Nathalie Martin, Founder of the Swim Global Project. "No matter where we come from or what language we speak, we all speak the language of water safety. Every new country strengthens a global movement that believes where you are born should never determine whether you have access to lifesaving skills. Together, we are creating opportunities, building local leadership, and making our communities safer, one lesson at a time."

Closer to home, Dollywood's Splash Country Water Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee hosted the largest single lesson anywhere in the world, with 1,442 kids and families taking part. It marked the park's 16th consecutive year participating in the event.

"We want our guests to be safe not just when they're with us, but wherever they're enjoying the water. Hosting the World's Largest Swimming Lesson is one more way we can help make that happen," said Jordan Leach, Director of Operations at Dollywood's Splash Country. "We're incredibly proud that more than 1,400 people left our waterpark today with knowledge they may not have had when they arrived."

As families across the U.S. prepare for the summer's biggest holiday, the World Waterpark Association reminds parents and caregivers to keep water safety top of mind. This year's World's Largest Swimming Lesson showed what's possible when communities work together to help more children gain the skills to enjoy the water safely.

Broadcast quality B-Roll and soundbites from the event can be downloaded here.

About the World's Largest Swimming Lesson

Founded by the World Waterpark Association, The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is a global drowning prevention initiative that brings together aquatic facilities around the world to promote water safety and participation in formal swimming lessons. Since 2010, the annual event has inspired hundreds of thousands of participants in more than 60 countries to make water safety a lifelong priority.

Contact: Beth Root

Phone: 913-544-5734

[email protected]

SOURCE World's Largest Swimming Lesson