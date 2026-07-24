Medical Plastics Market worth $48.77 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 48.77 billion by 2031 from USD 34.77 billion in 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 230 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 255 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Medical Plastics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Medical Plastics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 34.77 billion

USD 34.77 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 48.77 billion

USD 48.77 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.0%

Medical Plastics Market Trends & Insights:

The global medical plastics market is growing due to the expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for advanced medical devices. North America is witnessing strong demand, fueled by high healthcare expenditure, a well-established medical device manufacturing industry, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Europe is supported by stringent regulatory standards, growing demand for high-quality medical devices, and investments in healthcare modernization. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical device manufacturing, rising healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are seeing gradual growth, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing government healthcare investments, and expanding access to advanced medical technologies.

By region, North America accounted for a 30.4% share of the medical plastics market in 2025, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers.

By type, the high-performance plastics segment is estimated to grow at an 8.1% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, owing to its excellent flexibility, biocompatibility, cost-effectiveness, and extensive use in a range of medical applications.

By application, the prosthetics & implants segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing surgical procedure volumes and expanding demand from hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and home healthcare settings.

BASF, Celanese Corporation, and SABIC were identified as some of the star players in the medical plastics market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Trinseo, Biomerics, and Geon Performance Solutions LLC, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The medical plastics market growth can be attributed to the rising need for modernized medical devices, higher healthcare spending, and rapid growth of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Medical plastics play a key role in manufacturing a variety of healthcare products, from medical disposables and diagnostic instruments to drug delivery systems, prosthetics, and packaging. This is due to their lightweight, biocompatible, chemically resistant, and sterilizable characteristics. The demand for high-performance medical-grade plastics is fueled by the surge in chronic disease cases, the rising number of surgeons, the aging population, and the increasing use of minimally invasive technologies. The constant transition to the use of one-use items to prevent medication-related infections and increasing regulatory and patient safety demands are pushing the process of specialization in the field of medical plastics. At the same time, continuously growing investments in healthcare, increased production capabilities of medical devices, and greater volumes of pharmaceutical production in developing countries create positive conditions for the medical plastics market development.

Standard plastics segment to account for the largest share of the medical plastics market in 2031

Based on type, the standard plastics segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2031. Given their low manufacturing costs, a high level of adaptability, ease of processing, and a range of applications, the demand for standard plastics is likely to grow. They include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). They are used in such medical tools as disposable products, fluid management systems, diagnostic devices, laboratory instruments, and packaging. The position of PVC and PE remains the strongest owing to their good flexibility, high resistance to chemicals, transparency, compatibility with sterilization processes, and acceptance in terms of regulations. The existing manufacturing capabilities and a considerable demand for these products within the healthcare industry keep standard plastics in a leading position.

Prosthetics & implants segment to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period

Based on application, the prosthetics & implants segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the medical plastics market from 2026 to 2031, as demand for more advanced implants for orthopedic, dental, cardiovascular, spinal, and craniofacial applications increases. Furthermore, the increase in cases of musculoskeletal disorders and an aging population worldwide will drive the segment. Medical plastics are widely used to produce prostheses for joints, spinal implants, prosthetics, etc., owing to their superior properties, such as biocompatibility, strength-to-weight ratio, chemical resistance, and durability. State-of-the-art polymers such as PEEK and PPSU are being used instead of traditional materials in certain implants or applications

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Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR in the medical plastics market between 2026 and 2031

Based on region, the medical plastics market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to the rapid utilization of healthcare infrastructure, increased expenditures on healthcare, and strong performance of the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other countries in Southeast Asia are experiencing a surge in investments in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and medical device manufacturing, owing to favorable government policies and improved healthcare access. Thus, the increasing number of chronic diseases, aging population, and increasing number of surgical procedures boost the demand for medical disposables, drug delivery devices, diagnostic equipment, medical packaging, and implantable medical products made from advanced polymers. Additionally, the region hosts several major manufacturing hubs of medical devices and consumables, which enhance the production capabilities of the countries of this region and promote exports.

Key Players

The report profiles key medical plastics companies, including BASF (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro AG (Germany), Syensqo (Belgium), Evonik Industries (Germany), Arkema (France), Lubrizol (US), Ensinger (Germany), and Dow (US).

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