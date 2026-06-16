Medical Robots Market worth $41.7 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Robots Market is projected to grow from about USD 20.6 billion in 2026 to USD 41.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Browse 600 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 480 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Medical Robots Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Medical Robots Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 20.6 billion

USD 20.6 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 41.7 billion

USD 41.7 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 15.1%

Medical Robots Market Trends & Insights:

The North America medical robots market accounted for highest share in the global market in 2025.

Based on products & services, the instruments & accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the medical robot's market in 2025.

By type, the surgical robotic systems segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

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The growth of the medical robots market is primarily driven by the rapid increase in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for minimally invasive and precision-based procedures, and continuous advancements in robotic-assisted technologies. Increasing adoption of surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, hospital and pharmacy automation systems, and non-invasive radiosurgery platforms is further supporting market expansion. In addition, rising healthcare automation needs, improving hospital infrastructure, increasing investments in digital and robotic healthcare technologies, and growing clinical acceptance of robotic-assisted procedures are creating strong growth opportunities. However, the high cost of robotic systems, recurring maintenance expenses, lengthy procurement cycles, limited reimbursement support in some markets, and the need for specialized training are expected to restrain market growth. Pricing pressures, regulatory complexities, integration challenges, and a shortage of skilled professionals capable of operating advanced robotic systems remain key challenges for market participants.

The surgical robotic system is projected to have the highest share in the medical robots market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the medical robots market is segmented into surgical robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, radiosurgery robotic systems, hospital robotic systems, and pharmacy robotic systems. The surgical robotic systems segment is expected to garner the highest share during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of robotic-assisted procedures across general surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedics, and spine surgery. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, improved visualization, enhanced precision, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery is supporting the uptake of surgical robotic platforms among hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. In addition, continuous advancements in robotic arms, navigation systems, imaging integration, AI-enabled planning, and procedure-specific instruments are further strengthening the growth prospects of surgical robotic systems in the medical robots market.

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The instruments & accessories segment accounted for the highest share in the medical robots market in 2025.

Based on products & services, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. Among these, the instruments & accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the medical robots market in 2025. The recurrent purchase of instruments and accessories used with robotic systems, as compared to the one-time or less frequent purchase of robotic platforms, leads to a higher market share for this segment. The segment includes procedure-specific instruments, surgical tools, end-effectors, disposable accessories, and replacement components that are required across repeated robotic-assisted procedures. In addition, the growing installed base of robotic systems and rising volume of robotic-assisted surgeries are expected to sustain demand for instruments & accessories across hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

By end user, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is the fastest-growing end user in the medical robots market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the medical robots market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, and other end users. The ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The availability of surgical procedures at a lower cost than hospitals is driving higher adoption of ambulatory surgery centers among patients. In addition, the growing shift toward outpatient care, shorter procedure times, faster patient discharge, and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are supporting the use of robotic-assisted technologies in ASCs. The development of compact, procedure-specific robotic platforms and expanding investments in advanced ambulatory care infrastructure are further expected to strengthen market growth in this segment.

North America dominated the global medical robots market in 2025.

The medical robots market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical robots market, supported by the presence of a significant number of medical robots manufacturers and technology providers in the region. Moreover, the increasing adoption of robotic systems by hospitals, the rising volume of robotic-assisted surgical procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies reinforce the region's position at the forefront of the medical robots market. North America also benefits from advanced, well-funded hospital infrastructure, strong healthcare expenditure, and early adoption of next-generation surgical, rehabilitation, pharmacy automation, and radiosurgery robotic systems. In addition, the availability of skilled healthcare professionals and continued investments in clinical innovation further support the widespread deployment of medical robots across the region.

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Top Companies in Medical Robots Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Robots Market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (US), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Asensus Surgical, Inc. (US), Zap Surgical Systems, Inc. (US), Renishaw Plc (UK), Hocoma AG (Switzerland), Accuray Incorporated (US), Elekta (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson And Company (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), ARxIUM (Canada), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), Bionik Laboratories Corp. (US), Lifeward, Inc. (Israel), Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan), Avateramedical GmbH (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Swisslog Healthcare (Switzerland).

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