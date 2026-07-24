Medical Tubing Market worth $19.64 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Tubing Market is expected to reach USD 19.64 billion by 2031 from USD 13.40 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Tubing Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Medical Tubing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 13.40 billion

USD 13.40 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.64 billion

USD 19.64 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.9%

Medical Tubing Market Trends & Insights:

The global medical tubing market is experiencing regional growth, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for advanced medical devices. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical device manufacturing, rising healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. North America is seeing strong demand, fueled by high healthcare expenditure, a well-established medical device manufacturing industry, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Europe is supported by stringent regulatory standards, growing demand for high-quality medical devices, and rising investments in healthcare modernization. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are seeing gradual growth, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing government healthcare investments, and expanding access to advanced medical technologies.

By region, North America accounted for 30.6% of the medical tubing market in 2026, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers across the region.

By material, the rubbers segment accounted for 57.3% of the market in 2026, owing to its excellent flexibility, biocompatibility, durability, and resistance to chemicals and sterilization processes.

By structure, the co-extruded tubing segment accounted for 59.9% of the market in 2026, owing to its superior mechanical strength, enhanced barrier properties, multi-material functionality, and increasing adoption in advanced medical devices.

By application, the catheters & cannulas segment accounted for 49.3% of the market in 2026, driven by the rising number of minimally invasive procedures, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for precision fluid management devices.

Saint-Gobain, Freudenberg Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and The Lubrizol Corporation were identified as some of the star players in the medical tubing market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Optinova and ICU Medical, Inc. have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growth of the medical tubing market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-quality medical devices, rising healthcare expenditures, and the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Medical tubing is an essential component in various medical devices, including catheters, intravenous (IV) systems, drug delivery systems, dialysis machines, respiratory devices, and minimally invasive surgical instruments. This is due to its flexibility, biocompatibility, chemical resistance, and sterilizability.

Several factors contribute to the rising demand for quality medical tubing, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing number of surgical procedures, and an aging population. Additionally, the trend towards single-use and disposable medical devices—aimed at reducing the risk of patient infections—along with stringent regulations for patient safety, are driving the need for specialized medical tubing.

Furthermore, increased funding for healthcare facilities and the growth of medical device manufacturing, particularly in developing countries, are additional factors promoting continuous development in the medical tubing market.

Specialty polymers are expected to be the fastest-growing material segment during the forecast period.

Specialty polymers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the medical tubing market. These materials are preferred for manufacturing medical products due to their excellent mechanical performance, chemical resistance, high flexibility, good thermal stability, and biocompatibility. The increasing demand for high-performance tubing solutions that require long-term durability, accuracy, and reliability in challenging environments has driven the adoption of specialty polymer tubing. These applications range from minimally invasive devices and advanced catheter systems to drug delivery systems, biopharmaceutical processing, and implantable medical devices. Additionally, specialty polymers are compatible with various sterilization techniques, exhibit low extractables and leachables, and maintain their shape and structure under harsh operating conditions. As a result, they can be considered the material of choice for the next generation of specialty medical tubes.

Braided tubing is expected to be the fastest-growing structure segment during the forecast period.

The braided tubing segment of the medical tubing market is expected to grow the fastest. This is primarily due to its exceptional strength, flexibility, and pressure resistance, which make it superior to traditional tubing types. Braided tubing is increasingly used in critical medical applications that require enhanced kink resistance, torque control, and dimensional stability. It is particularly valuable for minimally invasive surgical procedures and advanced catheter-based systems. The rising demand for high-performance medical devices, combined with the growing use of minimally invasive techniques, is driving the preference for braided tubing in fields such as cardiovascular interventions, interventional radiology, and complex drug delivery systems. In addition, ongoing innovations in reinforcement materials and precise manufacturing techniques are contributing to improved product performance and customization. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on patient safety, procedural accuracy, and device reliability is expected to drive strong growth in the braided tubing segment worldwide.

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Drug delivery systems are expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.

Drug delivery systems are expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the medical tubing industry, driven by increasing demand for advanced, precise drug delivery methods. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders is driving the need for effective drug delivery solutions that can be closely monitored. Medical tubing is critical in various applications, including infusion pumps, IV administration sets, wearable drug-delivery devices, and other controlled-release systems, as it provides accurate dosing and improved patient outcomes. Additionally, the growing trend in home healthcare, self-administered therapies, and minimally invasive treatment methods is contributing to the demand for advanced tubing solutions in drug delivery. There is also a shift towards single-use, disposable drug delivery devices to minimize the risk of infection. Both factors significantly contribute to market growth. Moreover, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are increasing their research and development activities and investing in advanced drug delivery technologies. This trend is expected to strongly propel the global drug delivery segment.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for medical tubing during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditures, and the rapid development of the medical devices, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors. As chronic diseases become more prevalent worldwide, particularly among the aging population, there is a growing demand for medical tubing in various medical devices, including catheters, intravenous (IV) systems, drug delivery systems, dialysis equipment, and devices used in respiratory procedures, among others. Additionally, the growing use of single-use or disposable medical devices to prevent healthcare-associated infections has increased the preference for medical tubing in these applications. The growing use of high-performance materials and improved adherence to international standards further enhance the outlook for medical tubing across the Asia Pacific region.

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Key Players

Leading medical tubing companies include Saint-Gobain (France), Freudenberg Medical (US), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Elkem ASA (Norway), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany), and Teknor Apex (US)

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