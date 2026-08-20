Meditrina Appoints Janis Smith-Gomez to Board of Directors

Accomplished MedTech and Consumer Executive Brings More Than 30 Years of Global Leadership, Board Governance and Commercial Transformation Experience to Meditrina

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meditrina, Inc., an innovator in women's health focused on developing medical devices designed to enable better care for women worldwide, today announced the appointment of Janis Smith-Gomez to its Board of Directors.

Janis Smith-Gomez

With over 30 years of executive experience at Johnson & Johnson, Mars, Kraft, and PepsiCo, she brings a unique board perspective that combines enterprise strategy, stakeholder engagement, innovation and organizational resilience into a blueprint for growth. From 2006 to 2022, she held multiple leadership roles at J&J, including Vice President of US Marketing for Ethicon Inc., and most recently as Vice President of Global Brand Experience where she led J&J's branding efforts to transform its $27B medical devices business into a patient-centered, digitally powered MedTech innovator. An accountable P&L owner, Janis has run a new venture to managing businesses as large as $3B and budgets from $10M to $215M.

"Janis brings an exceptional combination of healthcare, commercial, brand, and board leadership to Meditrina. Her experience transforming businesses, building strong brands, and guiding organizations through periods of significant growth will be valuable as we continue to expand Meditrina and advance our mission in women's health. Her perspective will be an important addition to our Board as we continue to develop new technologies and bring better solutions to women and physicians," said Csaba Truckai, Founder CEO of Meditrina.

Smith-Gomez is currently Chair of the Board and an independent director of The Honey Pot Company, LLC, and is an independent director of Envoy Medical. She also serves on the non-profit boards of the New York Academy of Medicine and Black Public Media. She holds a bachelor's degree in business and an MBA in marketing & business policy from the University of Chicago.

"I am honored to be partnering with Meditrina, a leading innovator in women's health whose mission to design and develop innovative medical devices to enable better care for women worldwide resonates deeply with my values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented leadership team dedicated to improving patient outcomes, reducing procedure times, and enhancing clinical efficiency to redefine hysteroscopy," said Smith-Gomez.

About Meditrina

Founded in 2016, Meditrina, Inc., designs, develops and markets innovative medical devices for minimally invasive gynecology. For more information, visit www.avetasystem.com.

Contact:

Abbey Taylor

VP of Marketing

408-471-4877

[email protected]

SOURCE Meditrina, Inc.