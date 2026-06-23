Medius placed in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, today announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications.[1] The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Medius believes this recognition is attributed to its innovative product development, truly customer-centric approach, and the AI and intelligent technology powering Medius solutions.

Jim Lucier, CEO of Medius, comments: "In our opinion, being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications reflects the trust our customers place in us. At the heart of our recognition is Medius AP 360 — built to deliver real-time exception intelligence, end-to-end auditability, and AI-driven automation trained on over $400 billion of annual transaction data. As finance teams face growing pressure to move toward truly autonomous AP operations, we remain focused on expanding our AI orchestration capabilities and analytics to give CFOs the visibility, control, and confidence they need to optimize working capital and drive strategic outcomes."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables buyers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications, Miles Onafowora, David Condon, 18 June 2026

Gartner® Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT:

Contact

For more information, please contact: Emma Silva at Fight or Flight, [email protected] / [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-placed-in-2026-gartner--magic-quadrant--for-accounts-payable-applications,c4366385

SOURCE Medius