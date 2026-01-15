Medius earns the Solutions Partner with certified software designation

This designation recognizes Medius for delivering software solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud that demonstrate interoperability and meet program requirements.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a Microsoft partner, today announced it has earned the Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for Financial Services AI within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

The certified software designation reflects Medius's capabilities meeting the program's requirements. The certified software solution demonstrates interoperability with Microsoft platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, or Dynamics 365.

"Achieving the Microsoft Solutions Partner with certified software designation is a major milestone for Medius and our customers," said R.J. Filipski, SVP Global Ecosystem & Alliances at Medius. "It validates the strength of our cloud-native, AI-driven Accounts Payable platform and our deep alignment with the Microsoft ecosystem. Giving finance leaders confidence that Medius is built to scale securely, integrate seamlessly, and support the next generation of autonomous finance."

"Attaining a Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We're pleased to welcome Medius to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations," said Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs & Experiences.

To learn more about Medius and its certified software designations, visit: www.medius.com.

*"Solutions Partner" refers to a company that is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and may offer software, services, and/or solutions to customers. Reference to "Solutions Partner" in any content, materials, resources, web properties, etc. and any associated designation should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rests solely with your business.

**A certification is (1) specific to the solution's interoperability with Microsoft products and (2) based on self-attestation by the solution owner. Solutions are only certified as of the date the solution is reviewed. Solution functionality and capability are controlled by the solution owner and may be subject to change. The inclusion of a solution in the marketplace and any such designations should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc. rest solely with your business.

