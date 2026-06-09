Medmovie Launches HxHeart.com, Bringing Its Trusted Cardiovascular Education Library to Any Browser -- and Releases a New Video on the Hidden Risks of Coronary Artery Disease

The same clinician-approved animations from the Hx Heart app are now available online at HxHeart.com — free, instantly, with no download required.

BERKELEY, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medmovie, Inc., creators of the Hx Heart app, announced that its cardiovascular education library is now available online at HxHeart.com. The same immersive, interactive cardiac animations and patient-education visuals available in the Hx Heart iOS and Android apps can now be accessed directly from any browser, on any device, with no download required. Alongside the web launch, Medmovie has released a new video on the often-hidden risks behind coronary artery disease (CAD) as part of their CAD playlist.

Watch now: Hidden Risks of Coronary Artery Disease Speed Speed A coronary CT scan can highlight calcification and hidden risk that otherwise may go undetected.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, yet many patients struggle to understand complex diagnoses and treatment options. HxHeart.com was designed to close that gap through visual education.

"We wanted an easy entry point for all healthcare professionals," said Rick Gersony, CEO of Medmovie. "Visit HxHeart.com, explore the content, and share it to improve health literacy — free, instant, and with no account required to start."

For over 25 years, Medmovie has built tools that help people understand complex medical ideas, working closely with cardiovascular professionals to review and refine them. "With content that has had millions of views by over 120,000 healthcare professionals around the world, it's wonderful to bring all of it together in one place at HxHeart.com. What drives us is seeing how visual storytelling can speed the conversation from confusion to understanding," Gersony added. "It is an honor to support the sacred moment when a care team works with their patients and loved ones to understand a new diagnosis."

Three Ways to Access HxHeart

HxHeart.com — Free. Visit HxHeart.com from any browser. No download, no signup. The full free content library is live today. iOS + Android Apps — Free Download. Download HxHeart on the App Store or Google Play. The same free content, optimized for mobile use at the bedside or in the exam room. Premium — Free 3-Month Trial. Unlock over 100 additional streaming videos. Sign up from HxHeart.com or the app, try it free for three months, then decide.

A New Video on the Hidden Risks of Coronary Artery Disease

The newly released CAD YouTube short— approved by cardiologists worldwide — anchors a playlist designed for shared decision-making conversations, with more videos to come. Dr. Damon Jackson, General Cardiologist & Cardiac Imaging Specialist at Total Cardiovascular Care in Melbourne, Australia said: "When patients can see what's happening in their own heart, the conversation improves tremendously. Medmovie gives me clinically accurate visuals I trust to use with my patients."

Coronary artery disease is a buildup of plaque in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Its danger lies in how quietly it can progress: hidden disease can stay undetected for years, and even at early stages a plaque rupture can lead to a heart attack. As the video explains, "it's easy to think, 'I feel fine, so I am fine.' That can be wrong."

The video helps patients and care teams move past the idea that CAD is simply a blockage. Plaque can grow within the artery wall while the channel where blood flows still looks normal on a standard angiogram — which is why clinicians look at total disease burden, not narrowing alone with tests like calcium scan.

Crucially, most heart attacks aren't caused by an artery slowly closing. They can happen when plaque changes suddenly: the surface ruptures, a clot forms, and blood flow drops quickly. New imaging tools and software can help assess plaque features and refine risk — but cannot predict exactly what will happen.

HxHeart App and Platform Features

Trusted Content: HxHeart is brought to you by the same creative developers of the CardioSmart Heart Explorer App, which was created and produced by Medmovie and distributed by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) through 2024.

HxHeart is brought to you by the same creative developers of the CardioSmart Heart Explorer App, which was created and produced by Medmovie and distributed by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) through 2024. Modular Platform: Powered by Medmovie's cloud-based Hx Platform, enabling organizations to tailor content libraries to fit their branding, language needs, and clinical guidelines.

Powered by Medmovie's cloud-based Hx Platform, enabling organizations to tailor content libraries to fit their branding, language needs, and clinical guidelines. Free & Premium Tiers: The free tier includes essential visual tools covering anatomy, conditions, tests, and procedures. The premium tier offers over 100 additional streaming videos, 3D interactive heart models, and the option to upgrade to a commercial license for healthcare organizations.

Who Hx Heart Is For

Hx Heart is built for anyone on a cardiovascular care team who explains complex cardiac concepts to patients and families. Not just cardiologists, but Advanced Practice Providers (APPs), Nurse Practitioners (NPs), Registered Nurses (RNs), Physician Assistants (PAs), Care Navigators or other clinical educators who want a faster, more consistent way to explain diagnoses in the exam room.

If you are mid-conversation with a patient or family member and need a clear, trusted visual right now, that is exactly what Hx Heart was designed for.

What's in the Library

Animations and illustrated explanations of cardiac conditions, diagnostic tests, and treatments

Visuals vetted and approved by cardiologists and used by clinicians worldwide

A premium tier that adds 100+ streaming videos and interactive tools across expanded clinical topics

Hx Heart is not a collection of generic stock images. They are curated, clinician-approved visuals built by an experienced team of trained medical illustrators that have been used globally and tested in real patient conversations. An Hx enterprise license allows for posting videos on provider web sites to improve search engine optimization (SEO) and customization of playlists.

Frequently Asked Questions About Coronary Artery Disease

What is coronary artery disease? CAD is the buildup of plaque in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle. Over time it can narrow or damage these arteries and reduce blood flow to the heart.

Why is CAD called a "hidden" risk? Disease can develop silently for years without symptoms. As an artery expands outward to accommodate plaque, the blood-flow channel can still look normal, so significant disease may go undetected until a serious event occurs.

If I feel fine, am I safe? Not necessarily. Mild or moderate disease often causes no symptoms, yet even early-stage plaque can rupture and trigger a heart attack.

How is CAD detected? Beyond a standard angiogram, tests such as a coronary calcium scan and coronary CT angiography (CCTA) with software detection can identify plaque and help clinicians assess overall disease burden — not just narrowing.

What causes most heart attacks? Most are not caused by an artery slowly closing. They often occur when plaque changes suddenly: the surface ruptures, a clot forms, and blood flow drops quickly.

About Medmovie, Inc.

Medmovie, Inc. creates clinician-approved medical animations and patient-education tools used by healthcare professionals worldwide. Its cloud-based Hx Platform powers the Hx Heart app and hxheart.com, delivering accurate, accessible cardiovascular education for care teams and the patients they serve.

Media Contact:

Sarrah Hussain

Director of Communications

Medmovie, Inc.

[email protected]

© 2026 Medmovie, Inc. All rights reserved. Medmovie is a registered trademark of Medmovie, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Medmovie, Inc.