Medmovie's Hx Heart Video Library Powers Patient Education at Cardiovascular Practices Worldwide

Physician-validated, privately branded HD video helps heart patients understand their care.

BERKELEY, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medmovie, Inc., a leader in cardiovascular medical visualization, today highlighted the global reach of its Hx Heart Video Library (HVL), a hosted patient-education solution licensed to clinics and hospital systems for more than a decade.

The HVL turns the cardiovascular conditions, diagnostic tests, procedures, and medications heart patients encounter into concise, accurate HD videos — helping clinicians spend less time explaining and more time connecting with their patients.

From Medmovie's Youtube Short: Hidden Disease - Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

The HVL is a curated collection of clinician-reviewed cardiovascular videos. Practices and hospitals can license, brand, and embed it directly on their websites.

Users to-date span multiple continents, including hospitals in Australia and Germany, a national trade association, and cardiology practices in the United States and around the world.

Every video is reviewed and validated by Medmovie's MD editorial board. The Hx Heart library is brought to you by the same creative developers of the CardioSmart Heart Explorer App, which was created and produced by Medmovie and distributed by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) through 2024.

Cardiovascular specialists who rely on Medmovie's visual content have seen its impact firsthand.

"Over the past year, my clinic's website, www.sukruakyuz.com, has attracted more than 100,000 unique visitors per month, and my YouTube videos have generated nearly 7 million views," said Dr. Sukru Akyuz, interventional cardiologist in Turkey. "This level of reach and engagement would not have been possible without Medmovie's exceptional medical animations and support. Thanks to their contributions, I have achieved my goal of becoming one of Turkey's most recognized interventional cardiologists."

From the point of care to a clinic's online presence, Medmovie's trusted visual content helps patients see and understand their own care. The Hx Heart Video Library is available now to cardiovascular practices, hospitals, and health systems worldwide.

See the library in action at medmovie.com/cvl — the same branded player can be customized with a practice's or hospital's logo and embedded on its website in a matter of days. Watch a sample, the CAD video on the hidden risks of coronary artery disease, at https://youtube.com/shorts/0Tt-k8XkrTk

Healthcare organizations and practices interested in licensing the Hx Heart Video Library can contact Medmovie at medmovie.com/contact.

About Medmovie, Inc.

Medmovie translates complex medical and life science information into accurate, easy-to-understand, strategically focused visual media. Our clients leverage our experience, validated animations, and interactive media to create cost-effective, innovative tools to help tell their stories. We are a team of trained Medical Illustrators and Animators who love our work and are passionate about our simple goal: we want our clients' stories to be fully understood.

Media Contact

Sarrah Hussain

Director of Communications

Medmovie, Inc.

[email protected]

© 2026 Medmovie, Inc. All rights reserved. Medmovie is a registered trademark of Medmovie, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Medmovie, Inc.