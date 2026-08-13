MedStar Health Launches Specialized Cardio-Obstetrics Program in Olney

Emerging specialty brings specialized heart care for women with cardiovascular conditions before, during, and after pregnancy.

OLNEY, Md., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- – When a Montgomery County mother developed shortness of breath and leg swelling after the birth of her fifth child, she assumed they were normal consequences of her cesarean delivery. Instead, doctors discovered a previously undiagnosed hole in her heart.

MedStar Health cardiologist Minhal Makshood, MD

That diagnosis underscored the need for MedStar Health's newly dedicated Cardio-Obstetrics Clinic at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. The center expands access to specialized cardiovascular care for women who are planning pregnancy, are pregnant, or are in the postpartum period with known heart disease, new cardiovascular symptoms, or pregnancy-related cardiovascular complications.

Led by Dr. Minhal Makshood, a board-certified cardiologist with advanced training in women's cardiovascular health and cardio-obstetrics, the clinic brings together cardiologists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, obstetricians, and other specialists to evaluate and manage cardiovascular conditions that can affect women before, during and after pregnancy.

Until now, this level of specialty care has largely been available only at major academic medical centers.

"Pregnancy puts extra strain on the heart and blood vessels," Dr. Makshood said. "For women who have a heart condition, or who develop symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, fainting, high blood pressure, or heart failure during pregnancy, specialized heart care can make a critical difference. Early evaluation and treatment help give both mother and baby the best chance for a healthy pregnancy and delivery."

For Jazzmin Plaid, the journey began shortly after the birth of her fifth child. As she recovered from her cesarean delivery, she continued to experience shortness of breath and swelling in her legs. Rather than assuming these symptoms were a normal part of recovery after childbirth, Dr. Makshood and the cardio-obstetrics team took a closer look. Specialized heart testing revealed a congenital heart defect, a small opening between the heart's upper chambers that had been present since birth but had never been diagnosed.

Because of MedStar Health's coordinated network of specialists, Jazzmin was quickly connected with experts who could provide the care she needed. She underwent a minimally invasive procedure at MedStar Washington Hospital Center that repaired the heart defect without the need for open-heart surgery.

"Jazzmin's story is an important reminder that heart-related symptoms during pregnancy or after childbirth should never be dismissed," Dr. Makshood said. "Symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, a racing heartbeat, or fainting can sometimes signal a serious heart condition. Our goal is to make sure women receive prompt evaluation, expert care, and the specialized treatment they need to help keep both mother and baby healthy."

Cardio-obstetrics is a rapidly growing subspecialty focused on caring for women with cardiovascular disease before, during and after pregnancy. Among the conditions treated:

Congenital heart disease

Cardiomyopathy

Arrhythmias

Valvular heart disease

Coronary artery disease

Heart failure

Uncontrolled hypertension

Inherited cardiovascular disorders

The Cardio-Obstetrics Clinic at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center accepts referrals for women planning pregnancy with known cardiovascular disease, women who are pregnant and have heart conditions or concerning cardiovascular symptoms, and women who develop cardiovascular complications during pregnancy or in the postpartum period.

Learn more about cardio-obstetrics by listening to this podcast episode of MedStar Health DocTalk with Dr. Makshood.

For more information about the Cardio-Obstetrics Clinic at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center click HERE.

SOURCE MedStar Health