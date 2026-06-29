MeetKai Brasil Named Final Winner of SERPRO's Sovereign AI Government Contract

SERPRO, the largest publicly-owned IT company in the world, acting as a central technology and data provider for the Brazilian federal government, has chosen MeetKai Brasil to lead the country's sovereign AI program.

BRASÍLIA, Brazil and LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai today announced that MeetKai Brasil has won SERPRO's Sovereign AI tender, marking a major milestone in Brazil's effort to develop secure, locally governed artificial intelligence infrastructure.

SERPRO, Brazil's federal public technology company, finalized their tender "IA Soberana" (Sovereign AI) results on Friday, June 26, following a multi-month public selection process to choose a private-sector partner for the construction and offering of Brazil's Sovereign AI solution. The process included extensive technical assessments, qualification requirements, diligence, clarifications, and formal appeals. MeetKai Brasil received the highest final overall score among all participants on both capabilities and technical functionalities. The result reflects the strength of MeetKai Brasil's technical proposal and its readiness to support AI deployment at national scale.

SERPRO's Sovereign AI initiative is designed to build a national AI platform powered by large language models trained in Portuguese and operated on Brazilian infrastructure. The platform is expected to support public-sector modernization, automate administrative processes, improve decision-making, and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

"At MeetKai, we believe artificial intelligence delivers the greatest value when it is secure, multilingual, locally governed, and purpose-built to solve public challenges at scale," said James Kaplan, MeetKai Co-Founder and CEO. "This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the growing demand for trustworthy AI platforms that combine advanced technical capability with localization, flexibility, and public-grade performance."

Brazil's federal government has made artificial intelligence a national priority through "IA para o Bem de Todos," the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Plan 2024–2028, which outlines approximately R$23 billion in planned AI investment through 2028. The plan underscores the strategic role AI is expected to play in public services, innovation, infrastructure, and technological sovereignty.

"SERPRO's rigorous and transparent selection process set a high standard for public-sector AI," said Peter John Alexander, President & Chief Business Officer of MeetKai. "MeetKai and MeetKai Brasil are excited to work with more companies across Brazil and expand our involvement throughout the region."

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a Sovereign AI company specializing in post-training optimization, local-language reasoning models, and national AI platforms. Its flagship MK-A1 Platform enables governments, enterprises, and institutions to build and operate fully sovereign AI ecosystems, ensuring data control, localization, and long-term value creation. MeetKai is building the future of Sovereign AI for countries, enterprises, and institutions worldwide.

Learn more at www.meetkai.com.

SOURCE MeetKai