Through a strategic collaboration with the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organization "AICTO", MeetKai will support participating member states in deploying sovereign, locally governed AI stacks designed for Arabic and other national languages, while enabling next generation digital public services.

MARRAKECH, Morocco, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai and the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organization (AICTO) today announced a landmark collaboration to launch a five country pilot to advance Sovereign AI across the Arab world.

MeetKai and AICTO Announce Five Country Pilot to Advance Sovereign AI Across the Arab World.

The pilot will support participating member states establish national AI capabilities with sovereign control over data, models, infrastructure, and deployment. Each implementation will be aligned with local laws, institutional priorities, and long term national development goals. The participating pilot countries will be announced in the coming weeks.

"AI represents a transformative opportunity for the Arab world, but its benefits must be developed and deployed in a way that reflects the priorities, values, and sovereignty of our member states," said Mohamed Ben Amor, AICTO Director General. "These pilots mark an important step toward enabling governments to adopt AI systems that are locally governed, culturally relevant, and capable of strengthening digital public services across the region."

"Announcing a sovereign AI strategy and actually having one are very different things," said James Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO of MeetKai. "This partnership is about closing that distance. Governments can now deploy, govern, and evolve national AI systems entirely on their own terms."

When a country owns its AI stack, the data, the models, and the governance. It stops adapting global tools to local problems and starts solving those problems on its own terms." said Kevin Bresnahan, Senior Vice President and Head of Emerging Markets at MeetKai. "Arabic-first, locally aligned, built for the realities of daily life here."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building AI ecosystems that are nationally owned, locally governed, and designed to deliver long term value for member states and their citizens.

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a Sovereign AI company specializing in post training optimization, local language reasoning models, and national AI platforms. Its flagship MKA1 Platform enables governments, enterprises, and consumers to build and operate fully sovereign AI ecosystems with data control, localization, and long term value creation. Learn more at www.meetkai.com .

About AICTO

The Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organization (AICTO) is a specialized Arab regional organization working to advance ICT development and digital cooperation across member states. AICTO supports innovation, policy coordination, capacity building, and regional collaboration to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen the role of technology in economic and social development across the Arab world.

SOURCE MeetKai