Mega Matrix Announces Availability of 2025 Annual Report on Form 20‑F

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), a global short-drama streaming platform operator and digital asset treasury strategy company, announces that it filed its annual report on Form 20‑F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 16, 2026, and filed Amendment No. 1 on April 27, 2026. The annual report on Form 20‑F, which includes the Company's audited financial statements for 2025, is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://megamatrix.io/investor. The Company will provide a hard copy of its 2025 annual report on Form 20‑F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge to shareholders upon request to the Company's Chief Financial Officer at [email protected].

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU), a holding company headquartered in Singapore, is executing its strategic expansion into the stablecoin governance tokens treasury reserve strategy and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.megamatrix.io.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and for complying with our disclosure obligation under Regulation FD via the following social media channels:

X (f/k/a Twitter): twitter.com/MegaMatrixMPU Facebook: facebook.com/megamatrixmpu facebook.com/flextvus LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/megamatrixmpu

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to/from such disclosures. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our website.

For inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mega Matrix Inc.