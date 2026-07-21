Mega Matrix Inc. Announces Sports Comeback Drama "From NBA Dropout to Tennis Ace" Now Streaming on FlexTV

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) announced that its global short-drama streaming platform, FlexTV, has launched the sports comeback drama From NBA Dropout to Tennis Ace. Blending high-stakes competition, friendship, family responsibility and second chances, the series follows a fallen basketball prospect who reinvents himself on the tennis court after losing everything he once believed defined his future.

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Kevin was once a rising basketball star who dreamed of reaching the NBA with his best friend, Ricky. But a fatal car accident takes Ricky's life and ends Kevin's basketball future overnight. After losing his full scholarship, Kevin must also find a way to pay for his mother's lung cancer treatment, all while wealthy rival Bryce publicly humiliates him online.

At his lowest point, struggling tennis coach Dale offers Kevin a second chance. Using the footwork, stamina and competitive instincts he developed on the basketball court, Kevin begins an unlikely rise through the tennis world. As he battles Bryce's interference and exposes former girlfriend Victoria's attempt to profit from his popularity, Kevin fights his way toward a final showdown with Bryce.

FlexTV currently serves audiences worldwide, offering short dramas in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Arabic. Known for its high-quality productions and viewer-focused experience, FlexTV continues to expand its global content library. From NBA Dropout to Tennis Ace is now available on FlexTV, delivering a high-energy story of loss, resilience and redemption.

For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

#SportsDrama #Basketball #Tennis #Underdog #ComebackStory #ShortDrama #FlexTV #MPU

About Mega Matrix Inc.

Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU), a holding company headquartered in Singapore, is executing its strategic expansion into the stablecoin governance tokens treasury reserve strategy and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, among others, the Company's ability to manage growth; grow and expand its FlexTV business; execute its content production, distribution and localization plans; identify and integrate future acquisitions; obtain additional financing; respond to fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; manage costs and other factors affecting profitability; address litigation involving patents, intellectual property and other matters; adapt to changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; and successfully develop new lines of business. The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to additional risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F, and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclosure Channels

We announce material information about the Company and its services and comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD through the following social media channels:

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/MegaMatrixMPU

Facebook: facebook.com/megamatrixmpu ; facebook.com/flextvus

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/megamatrixmpu

TikTok: tiktok.com/@flextv_english

YouTube: youtube.com/@FlexTV_English

The Company will also use its landing page on its corporate website (www.megamatrix.io) to host social media disclosures and/or links to or from such disclosures. Information posted through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels in addition to following the Company's website, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts. The channels used for these disclosures may be updated from time to time as listed on the Company's website.

For inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mega Matrix Inc.