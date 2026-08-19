Megan Holdings Limited Stockholders May Be Eligible to Lead the Class Action Lawsuit Against MGN; Contact Robbins LLP for Information

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN): (a) securities between September 26, 2025 and March 25, 2026, inclusive, or (b) acquired Megan Holdings shares in connection with the Company's September 26, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

The lawsuit alleges that Megan Holdings Limited was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media misinformation and individuals impersonating financial professionals, and that the Company failed to adequately disclose risks associated with the alleged scheme.

Investors who purchased MGN securities and suffered losses may have legal rights. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must submit their papers to the court by September 4, 2026.

What Is the Megan Holdings Class Action About?

According to the complaint, Megan Holdings was allegedly subjected to a pump-and-dump and market manipulation scheme involving social-media-based misinformation and individuals allegedly impersonating financial professionals.

The lawsuit alleges that Megan Holdings and certain defendants failed to adequately disclose material risks associated with the alleged market manipulation and fraudulent promotion activity.

According to plaintiff, defendants failed to disclose that:

Megan Holdings was allegedly the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; the Company's public statements and risk disclosures allegedly failed to disclose the realized risk of fraudulent trading and market manipulation being used to drive MGN's stock price; Megan securities allegedly faced a heightened risk of a sustained NASDAQ trading suspension and severe volatility-related decline; the IPO's sole underwriter, DBC, had allegedly conducted numerous microcap IPOs that experienced volatility-related declines following market manipulation schemes; and Megan Holdings allegedly had material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls.

Why Did MGN Stock Collapse?

According to the complaint, Megan Holdings' stock experienced a dramatic collapse on March 26, 2026. The Company's market value allegedly declined approximately 93.4% in a single trading day, with MGN closing at $0.28 per share, compared with a closing price of $4.24 per share on March 25, 2026.

According to the complaint, the dramatic decline followed the alleged exposure of issues involving market manipulation, fraudulent promotion, and risks that had allegedly not been adequately disclosed to investors.

The stock has not recovered to its March 25 closing price and has continued to trade below $0.28 per share, according to the complaint.

What Are the Megan Holdings IPO Allegations?

The lawsuit also concerns shares acquired in connection with Megan Holdings' September 26, 2025 IPO.

According to the complaint, the Company's IPO disclosures allegedly failed to adequately inform investors about material risks associated with market manipulation and fraudulent promotion activity. The complaint further alleges that Megan Holdings' IPO disclosures did not adequately address the Company's alleged internal accounting and financial reporting weaknesses. Plaintiff also alleges that the IPO's sole underwriter, DBC, had previously conducted numerous microcap IPOs that allegedly experienced volatility-related declines associated with market manipulation schemes.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Megan Holdings Class Action?

Investors who:

purchased or otherwise acquired MGN securities between September 26, 2025 and March 25, 2026; or

acquired MGN shares in connection with the Company's September 26, 2025 IPO

may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Investors who purchased MGN securities and suffered losses may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is the Megan Holdings Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must submit their papers to the court by September 4, 2026.

The lead plaintiff is a representative investor who acts on behalf of other members of the proposed class in directing the litigation. Investors do not have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any recovery obtained through the class action. If an investor takes no action, the investor may remain an absent class member, subject to the rights and requirements applicable to the case.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Megan Holdings securities class action may submit an inquiry, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP