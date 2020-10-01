Meijer Expects "You've Been Booed" Trend to Peak as Families Seek Socially-Distant Ways to Embrace Halloween

"Boo Bags" come from the "You've Been Booed" Halloween trend increasing in neighborhoods during the last few years. In order to participate, families simply fill bags with a variety of Halloween goodies and leave them in front of neighbors' or friends' doors with a sign explaining they have been "booed" and must now pass a ghostly surprise on to someone else.

"We anticipate the growing 'You've Been Booed!' trend to be really big this year as families look for fun ways to embrace the season safely," Meijer Group Vice President of Home and Hardlines Shawn Sinicrope said. "With so much uncertainty around the usual Halloween celebrations like haunted houses and even trick-or-treating, 'Boo Bags' give families an opportunity to still have fun together while starting a new tradition."

Customers can visit the Meijer "You've Been Booed" page for creative Boo Bag ideas, a free printable sign and item lists that they can shop directly using Meijer Home Delivery or Curbside Pickup. These Boo Bag themes range from candy-filled family fun to potion-like cocktails and haunting décor to show that there's a Boo Bag for everyone on a customer's list.

"What makes this such a fun way to celebrate the holiday is that it teaches kids about the joys of giving on a holiday that focuses so much on receiving," Sinicrope said. "It also allows families to enjoy many of the elements of traditional trick-or-treating—the joys of wandering the neighborhood together as a family—while still respecting social-distancing guidelines."

Meijer also offers fun shoppable guides for bringing the spooky spirit of the holiday home through Halloween-themed décor for the porch and indoors, recipes and charcuterie boards. Additionally, the retailer offers all of the classic components of a perfect Halloween – from candy to pumpkin carving supplies to costumes for the whole family, including the four-legged friends.

