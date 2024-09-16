Meijer Pharmacists Encourage Community Members to Stay Up to Date on Vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer Pharmacy team is preparing for a busy vaccination season ahead. The Midwest, family-operated retailer is encouraging customers to protect themselves and their communities by getting vaccinated against Influenza, RSV, COVID-19, and other illnesses, offering both scheduled and walk-in appointments during its Pharmacy hours.

"As the one-stop shop for all your health and wellness needs, Meijer makes it easy and convenient for our customers to stay up to date on their vaccines," said Jackie Morse, Group Vice President of Pharmacy and Health at Meijer. "With children back in school and Midwest temperatures expected to drop later this month, it's the perfect time for everyone to review their vaccination needs and make sure they're protected. Vaccines help prevent health issues that can cause people to miss work and family time, placing an unnecessary strain on their lives."

According to CDC guidelines, everyone ages 6 months and older should get an updated Influenza (flu) vaccine to help prevent the highly contagious respiratory virus and the updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is developed every year to align with circulating COVID variants, similar to how the flu vaccine is reformulated annually.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. All adults over age 75 should be protected with the RSV vaccine. Adults, ages 60 to 74, who have certain at-risk conditions, such as severe diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung conditions, should also be protected.

Meijer is also emphasizing the importance of staying up to date on other critical vaccinations, such as Shingles, Hepatitis A and B, Tetanus, and Pneumococcal. These vaccines play a vital role in preventing serious illnesses and maintaining overall health.

To make an appointment, please visit the Meijer Pharmacy website, text "vaccine" to 75049 or visit your local Meijer Pharmacy today.

