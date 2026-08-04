Meissner Establishes First Official Office in Singapore, Deepening Its Presence in Asia-Pacific

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meissner Corporation today announced the opening of its first dedicated office location in Singapore, a new step in the company's long-standing commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. The move extends Meissner's reach in the Asia-Pacific region and positions the company closer to the clients, partners, and industries it serves.

Meissner's Singapore office will be located in Solaris @ one-north (photo courtesy of Vita Partners).

As part of the expansion, Meissner will establish operations within the Solaris @ one-north building at 1 Fusionopolis Walk, Singapore 138628, a development widely recognized for its sustainability leadership. Solaris is certified BCA Green Mark Platinum, the highest tier under Singapore's Building and Construction Authority Green Mark scheme. Selecting office space within the Solaris building reflects Meissner's own commitment to responsible, forward-looking operations as it grows its footprint. The Singapore expansion opens the door to broader collaboration across the region and strengthens Meissner's ability to support customers where they operate. It reinforces the company's long-term strategy of expanding its footprint in markets central to advanced manufacturing and innovation.

"We are proud to open our first official Singapore office within the innovation community at Solaris @ one-north," said Daniel Khor, Meissner's Business Development Director, Singapore. "Being closer to our customers in Asia-Pacific means we can be more present, more responsive, and more invested in their success. That has always been at the heart of what we do. Vita Partners' experience with life-science companies across the region gave us the confidence to make Solaris our first home in Singapore."

Above all, the new office reflects what has always guided Meissner: a commitment to partnering with clients to help them navigate their most complex manufacturing challenges. As Meissner's presence in Asia-Pacific grows, that partnership remains at the center of everything the company does.

About Meissner Corporation

Meissner Corporation manufactures advanced microfiltration products and therapeutic manufacturing systems for critical pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications, such as sterilization of injectable drugs, and the development and manufacture of life-enhancing/life-saving medicines, therapeutics, biologics and cell and gene therapies. Meissner's manufacturing campuses include a headquarters location in Camarillo, California, USA, a European manufacturing location in Castlebar, Ireland, and the current buildout of a $250 million Athens, Georgia, USA, manufacturing site. For more information about Meissner, please visit www.meissner.com.

Media Contact: Karisa Koenig, Director of Marketing, +1.805.465.1539, [email protected]

SOURCE Meissner Corporation