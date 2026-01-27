Dual Platform Options for Critical Single-Use Freeze and Thaw Operations from Meissner

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With its industry–unique, end–to–end CryoVault® rigid container platform for the freeze and thaw of critical biopharmaceuticals, and its newly introduced TepoFlex® flexible biocontainer portfolio for freeze and thaw applications, Meissner is the only manufacturer to provide dual single–use solution options for secure freeze and thaw unit operations. Delivering unmatched security at every scale, from small process development (PD) through commercial scale production, Meissner's single-use freeze and thaw systems are designed to reduce risk at every processing step, from fill and freeze to thaw and dispense.

Dual platform offerings in both robust flexible biocontainers (50 mL to 10 L) and rigid containers (from 30 mL bench–scale through 75 L bulk drug substance containers and up to 300 L nominal working volume per freezer cycle) give biopharmaceutical manufacturers maximum security and client–first flexibility to evaluate and select the platform that best optimizes this crucial manufacturing step.

Meissner's proprietary CryoVault® containers have delivered unmatched security for bulk drug substance freeze and thaw operations since their 2018 introduction, leveraging rigid ¼" HDPE containers to protect biologics, and a modular, end–to–end platform that additionally integrates programmable freeze/thaw units, material handling infrastructure, and secure, reusable shippers, as well as single-use shippers. The flexible TepoFlex® PE biocontainers extend a more than 15–year proven film platform into freeze and thaw applications, providing robust biocontainers that maintain integrity under deep–freeze, transport, and thaw conditions.

For more information, including downloadable FAQs, brochures, and qualification resources on Meissner's freeze and thaw portfolios, visit www.meissner.com/freeze-thaw-security . Platform options for the CryoVault® portfolio—including the range of container sizes, programmable freeze/thaw units, material handling equipment, and shipping solutions—are detailed in the CryoVault® Standards Guide at www.meissner.com/cryovault . Additional information on the TepoFlex® biocontainer platform and its expanding use in freeze and thaw applications, across volumes from 50 mL to 10 L, can be found at www.meissner.com/tepoflex-freeze-thaw-biocontainer .

Meissner manufactures advanced microfiltration and therapeutic manufacturing systems for the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, therapeutics, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. For more information, visit www.meissner.com .

