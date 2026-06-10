MEMBERS 1ST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION EARNS THREE SILVER TELLY AWARDS

ENOLA, Pa., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members 1st Federal Credit Union has been honored with three 2026 Silver Telly Awards, recognizing powerful storytelling around its 75th anniversary and the people at the heart of its mission.

The Telly Awards celebrate excellence in video and television across all screens, with nearly 14,000 entries submitted this season from 55 countries. In one of the most competitive years in the program's history, Members 1st was recognized alongside respected creative organizations such as Dall House Pictures, Bradley and Montgomery and Renewal by Andersen.

The credit union earned a Silver Award in the Social Video – Banking & Financial Services category for its Celebrate With Us video. Originally shared during Member Appreciation Month in 2024, the piece expressed genuine gratitude for members and reinforced the relationship-first approach that continues to define Members 1st.

Another Silver Award, in the Social Video – Branding category, recognized the 75th Anniversary Announcement video. The video honored a legacy built over more than seven decades while thanking members whose trust and support have shaped Members 1st since 1950.

A third Silver Telly was awarded in the Social Video – Social Responsibility category for the Car and Diamond Contest Giveaways videos. Created as part of the 75th anniversary celebration, the campaign invited members to share personal stories rooted in hope, resilience and milestone moments.

"These awards reflect the heart and talent of our associates," said Karen Roland, Chief Marketing Officer at Members 1st Federal Credit Union. "We put members first every day and this is reflected in these stories we share. From celebrating our 75th anniversary to sharing meaningful member stories of how we support our members' lives, each of these videos is grounded in real experiences. They're a reminder that behind every account is a person, a family and a milestone—and we're proud to bring those connections to life in a way that is genuine and lasting."

The award-winning videos were created by Kyle Cooper, Video and Animation Team Lead and Nicholas Garisto, Multimedia Specialist, with support from Jesse Schwamb, SVP Financial Planning and Analysis.

For more Members 1st news, visit the newsroom.

About Members 1st Federal Credit Union:

Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 630,000 members, including nearly 25,000 business members, and $8 billion in assets. With its administrative headquarters based in Enola, PA, Members 1st serves its members and communities through its network of nearly 60 branch locations throughout Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Northampton, Perry, Union and York counties, as well as its robust digital banking and call center channels. To learn more about Members 1st, visit members1st.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Courtney McFarland, Communications and Public Relations Manager

(717) 829-3776; [email protected]

SOURCE Members 1st Federal Credit Union