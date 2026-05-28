MEMBERS 1ST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION EARNS FINANCIAL LITERACY HONOR WHILE ASSOCIATE WORK GAINS REGIONAL RECOGNITION

ENOLA, Pa., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members 1st Federal Credit Union has been recognized by CrossState Credit Union Foundation for making a difference both in the community and within the organization. The credit union was named a 2026 Leaders in Financial Literacy Award winner for its Fraud Awareness initiative, developed in partnership with consumer advocate Mary Bach. The award recognizes credit unions that are expanding access to financial education and helping communities build stronger financial futures.

Members 1st's multi-channel fraud awareness initiative paired in-person outreach with digital education to help people recognize scams before they become victims. By partnering with Bach and centering the program on real-life scenarios, Members 1st delivered practical guidance that helped individuals and families feel more informed, prepared and confident in protecting their financial well-being.

In addition, Alyssa Eisenhart, Members 1st's Learning Strategy and Development Analyst, was named a top ten finalist in the Credit Union Ambassador Contest for her innovative work focused on the associate experience. Winners were honored during the CrossState Connect Annual Convention.

Eisenhart's recognition as a top ten finalist also highlights Members 1st's focus on improving the associate experience. Her project, Journey Mapping, uses visual and analytical insights to better understand the associate experience over time by examining perspective, emotions and performance at key milestones. Drawing on interviews, surveys and observations, the project helps identify critical moments, uncover gaps between current and desired experiences and support data-driven improvements to onboarding and training. She presented her work to peers on the Trade Show floor at the CrossState Annual Convention.

"Both recognitions really speak to who we are and what we believe in," said Michael Wilson, President & CEO of Members 1st Federal Credit Union. "Financial literacy is about giving people the confidence to make decisions, plan for their future and feel in control of their lives, not just their finances. That is the work our team shows up for every day. And I am especially proud of Alyssa for being named a finalist in the Credit Union Ambassador Contest. Our associates bring our commitment to helping people and strengthening our communities to life every day. It is incredibly meaningful to see that impact recognized."

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About Members 1st Federal Credit Union:

Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 625,000 members, including nearly 25,000 business members, and $8 billion in assets. With its administrative headquarters based in Enola, PA, Members 1st serves its members and communities through its network of nearly 60 branch locations throughout Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Northampton, Perry, Union and York counties, as well as its robust digital banking and call center channels. To learn more about Members 1st, visit members1st.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Courtney McFarland, Communications and Public Relations Manager

(717) 829-3776; [email protected]

SOURCE Members 1st Federal Credit Union