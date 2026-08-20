Members and Leaders of HFSA to be Recognized at the 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) announced the slate of 2026 HFSA Award recipients who will be recognized at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2026, October 9-12 in Phoenix, AZ.

"Our field advances because of the dedication, collaboration, and innovation of people across the heart failure community. This year's HFSA award recipients represent the remarkable breadth of talent within our profession, from pioneering leaders whose work has shaped heart failure care to emerging professionals who will help define its future," said Dr. Ken Margulies, HFSA President. "On behalf of HFSA, I congratulate this year's honorees and thank them for their lasting contributions to patients, our profession, and the future of heart failure care."

Our field advances because of the dedication, collaboration, and innovation of people across the heart failure community Post this

This year's award winners are as follows:

HFSA Lifetime Achievement Award

Gregg C. Fonarow, MD, FHFSA of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented by the HFSA Board of Directors. The purpose of this award is to recognize a lifetime body of work by individuals who have made a significant and sustained contribution to the field of heart failure.

HFSA Distinguished Mentor Award

Lynne Stevenson, MD, FHFSA of Vanderbilt University

The HFSA Distinguished Mentor Award honors one or more professionals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to mentoring the next generation of heart failure professionals.

HFSA Distinguished Nursing Clinical Leadership Award

Joy Coles, DNP, APRN, AGACNP-BC, MBA, CCRN, FHFSA, HF-CERT of the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital

The HFSA Distinguished Nursing Clinical Leadership Award recognizes one or more nurses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and clinical expertise in the care of patients with heart failure.

HFSA Distinguished Nursing Research Leadership Award

Windy Alonso, PhD, RN, FHFSA of the University of Virginia School of Nursing

The HFSA Distinguished Nursing Research Award honors one or more nurses who have made significant contributions to advancing heart failure research.

HFSA Distinguished Service Award

Amrut Ambardekar, MD, FHFSA of the University of Colorado Health

The HFSA Distinguished Service Award recognizes one or more members whose outstanding service and dedication have significantly contributed to the mission of the Society.

HFSA Outstanding Fellow in Training (FIT) Award

Fadi Adel, MD of the Mayo Clinic

The HFSA Outstanding FIT Award recognizes one or more fellows who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the field of heart failure through excellence in clinical care, research, education, and/or leadership.

HFSA Outstanding Heart Failure Care Team Award (two winners)

Prisma Health - Upstate Advanced HF Team

HF GDMT/TOC Services Team at Sharp Memorial Hospital

The HFSA Outstanding Heart Failure Care Team Award celebrates the accomplishments of a heart failure care team, collectively.

HFSA Rising Star Award (two winners)

Vanessa Blumer, MD, FHFSA of the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute

Nosheen Reza, MD, FHFSA of the University of Pennsylvania

The HFSA Rising Star Award recognizes one or more early-career professionals (anyone who is less than 7 years out from training) who have demonstrated exceptional promise in the field of heart failure.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, [email protected]

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America