Memorial Day Reflection: VARON Honors Service Members with Care That Continues Beyond the Holiday

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, Memorial Day is a moment of reflection and remembrance. It is a time to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and to recognize the families who continue to carry their legacy in everyday life.

For many veterans and service members, the impact of service extends far beyond their years in uniform. It continues in daily routines, in long-term health needs, and in the ongoing support shared within families and communities. At VARON, this continuity of care remains at the center of its mission.

In observance of Memorial Day earlier this week, VARON extended special appreciation support to service members, veterans, and their families through dedicated savings on selected oxygen concentrators and wellness products. These initiatives reflect a gesture of gratitude for their service and continued contributions to their communities.

These offers are not exclusive to VARON's Memorial Day campaign. Rather, they are part of an ongoing support initiative available year-round to eligible service members, veterans, and their families—reflecting VARON's long-term commitment to continuity of care and enduring appreciation for their service.

In addition, existing VARON customers who are service members, veterans, or part of military families—and who are currently using VARON oxygen concentrators — received complimentary oxygen concentrator accessories and maintenance support. These efforts are designed to support continuity of care for individuals who rely on their devices in daily life, reinforcing VARON's commitment beyond the initial purchase.

A VARON spokesperson, Jennifer Carrol, U.S. marketing director at VARON, shared:

"Memorial Day is a meaningful reminder that service leaves a lasting impact—not only on those who served, but also on the families who stand beside them. At VARON, we are honored to support that journey in a practical and compassionate way. Our responsibility does not end with providing equipment; it continues through ongoing care, support, and reliability that people can depend on every day."

One VARON customer from Texas shared his experience using the VARON Serene 5 home oxygen concentrator:

"Living with a respiratory condition after my service has changed my daily life in ways I never expected. The VARON home oxygen concentrator has given me consistent, reliable support while I'm at home. It runs quietly, and I don't have to worry about interruptions during rest or family time. It has helped me regain a sense of stability in my daily routine."

Another veteran customer from California, shared his experience using the VARON VP-8G portable oxygen concentrator:

"This portable oxygen concentrator has made a real difference in how I move through my day. I can go outside, run errands, and even take short trips without feeling limited. It gives me confidence knowing I have dependable support wherever I go. That freedom means everything after years of restricted mobility."

Beyond the holiday, VARON continues to focus on delivering reliable oxygen solutions designed to support comfort, independence, and peace of mind at home and on the go. The company remains committed to making respiratory care technology more accessible and dependable for long-term users.

In the days following, VARON continues to extend its sincere appreciation to all who have served, and to the families who continue to stand beside them. Their sacrifice and service remain a lasting source of respect and remembrance.

About VARON

VARON is a healthcare-focused brand specializing in oxygen therapy solutions designed to support individuals with respiratory conditions. The company develops and distributes both home oxygen concentrator systems and portable oxygen concentrator devices aimed at improving comfort, mobility, and quality of life for users. With a commitment to reliability, accessibility, and long-term customer support, VARON continues to provide solutions that help individuals maintain independence and confidence in their daily lives.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

SOURCE VARON