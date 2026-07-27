VARON Highlights Healthy Breathing Habits and the Return of Its Popular Lung Breathing Trainers

Two of VARON's best-selling breathing trainers are back in stock, rounding out an at-home respiratory support lineup that pairs daily breathing exercises with the company's oxygen concentrators.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people prioritize respiratory wellness, simple breathing exercises have become an accessible way to support healthy breathing habits and respiratory muscle training. Whether recovering from illness, managing age-related changes, or simply looking to improve breathing awareness, consistent respiratory exercises can be a valuable part of an overall wellness routine.

To help people build better daily breathing habits, VARON is sharing practical respiratory tips alongside news that its Three-Ball Breathing Exerciser and 5000ML Lung Breathing Trainer are back in stock. These devices are designed to support daily respiratory muscle training and healthy breathing habits. They are not a replacement for oxygen therapy or medical treatment but may complement a respiratory care plan when appropriate.

Why Daily Breathing Exercises Matter

Like any other muscle group, the muscles that power breathing respond to regular exercise. Consistent respiratory training can build breathing awareness, encourage deeper inhalation, and support healthy lung expansion over time.

That's why structured breathing exercises are a routine part of many pulmonary rehabilitation and recovery programs. Regular practice may help:

Promote deeper, more controlled breathing

Strengthen respiratory muscles over time

Encourage fuller lung expansion

Improve breathing coordination

Support relaxation and stress management

Even five to ten minutes of focused breathing practice each day can help build lasting, healthier habits.

Five Simple Tips for Better Respiratory Health

Supporting healthy lungs doesn't require a complicated routine. A few consistent habits can make a meaningful difference over time.

Practice controlled breathing. Techniques like diaphragmatic breathing and pursed-lip breathing can improve breathing efficiency and encourage better airflow.



Stay physically active. Walking, cycling, swimming, and other gentle aerobic exercise help keep the lungs and cardiovascular system engaged. Anyone using oxygen therapy should follow their healthcare provider's guidance around exercise.



Stay well-hydrated. Drinking enough fluids helps keep mucus thinner, making it easier for the body to clear the airways naturally.



Improve indoor air quality. Reducing exposure to smoke, dust, and other pollutants — and keeping spaces well-ventilated — supports healthier breathing at home.



Train your lungs consistently. Using a breathing trainer regularly helps establish a sustainable respiratory exercise routine and makes it easier to track progress over time.

Breathing Trainers Return to Support Daily Lung Exercise

Responding to customer demand, VARON has restocked two respiratory training devices built to support daily breathing exercise at home.

Three-Ball Breathing Exerciser

This device offers progressive respiratory training through three resistance chambers, each with a different airflow level, so users can gradually increase difficulty as their breathing improves. It supports both inhalation and exhalation exercises, engaging different respiratory muscles and encouraging better breath control. A removable mouthpiece and hose make cleaning straightforward, and the durable construction is built for everyday use. Suitable for adults, seniors, and children under appropriate supervision, it offers an accessible way to build healthy breathing habits in just a few minutes a day.

5000ML Lung Breathing Trainer

Built around deep breathing and breath control, this trainer features an easy-to-read capacity scale that lets users visually track their progress over time. Designed especially for adults and older users, it offers breathing-pace guidance to encourage steady, controlled breathing rather than breathing too quickly or too slowly. Its larger capacity supports deeper breathing exercises, and a removable hose and mouthpiece simplify cleaning after each session. With consistent use, this kind of training can help build greater awareness of personal breathing patterns.

Oxygen Concentrators Remain a Key Part of Respiratory Care

Breathing exercises can help strengthen respiratory muscles, but for individuals who need supplemental oxygen support, oxygen concentrators can provide reliable oxygen access for daily activities. VARON's home oxygen lineup is designed to support different oxygen needs.

The VARON VH-3 Continuous Flow Home Oxygen Concentrator offers adjustable flow settings from 1 to 7, runs quietly for everyday home use, and includes nebulization capability, automatic humidification, and user-friendly controls in a compact, easy-to-move design.

For individuals who need higher oxygen flow capacity and reliable home oxygen support, the VARON Serene 5 delivers oxygen concentrations of 93±3% across adjustable flow settings from 0.5 to 5 L/min. It combines oxygen delivery with nebulization, an intuitive LCD display, and safety monitoring features designed for comfortable, dependable long-term home use.

Both devices are designed to support different oxygen needs and lifestyles, from everyday mobility to extended home use. Users should select the appropriate oxygen solution based on their personal needs and guidance from a healthcare professional when needed.

Supporting Everyday Respiratory Wellness

Healthy breathing habits are built through consistency. Daily physical activity, breathing exercises, adequate hydration, and following medical advice all contribute to long-term respiratory wellness.

For individuals who benefit from supplemental oxygen support, a home oxygen concentrator can provide a reliable source of oxygen for daily use. Breathing trainers serve a different purpose by supporting respiratory muscle exercise and breathing awareness. When used appropriately, both can be valuable tools for supporting everyday respiratory wellness and breathing comfort.

With its breathing trainers back in stock, VARON continues to expand its respiratory support lineup with tools designed to help people build better breathing habits, every day.

For more information about VARON's breathing trainers and home oxygen concentrators, visit the VARON official website.

About VARON

VARON develops practical breathing support solutions designed for everyday oxygen and respiratory needs. Its product lineup includes home oxygen concentrators, portable oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, and respiratory training devices that help users maintain comfortable breathing routines and support different respiratory wellness goals. VARON is committed to creating user-friendly products that make oxygen support and breathing care more accessible for individuals and families at home.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

SOURCE VARON