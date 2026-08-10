Memorial Hermann Health System and DASCO Form Joint Venture to Strengthen Home Medical Equipment Services

New partnership builds on Memorial Hermann's existing home medical equipment program and adds resources to support patients across Greater Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann Health System and DASCO Home Medical Equipment have formed a joint venture to operate and expand Memorial Hermann's existing home medical equipment business. The new company, DASCO | Memorial Hermann Home Medical Equipment, combines Memorial Hermann's clinical leadership and commitment to personalized care with DASCO's specialized operational experience in durable medical equipment (DME).

Through the joint venture, DASCO will lead day-to-day operations as the managing partner, working closely with Memorial Hermann's clinical and operational teams. The partnership is designed to strengthen coordination between hospital care teams and home medical equipment services, support seamless patient transitions from hospital to home and further expand service throughout Greater Houston.

"Care does not end when a patient leaves the hospital. This joint venture expands upon the strong home medical equipment program Memorial Hermann has already established while adding the specialized resources needed to enhance access, coordination and service for the communities we serve," said Teal Holden, senior vice president, Ambulatory Services, Post Acute Care and Community Health, Memorial Hermann Health System.

Memorial Hermann's home medical equipment program already provides a broad range of respiratory and home care products, including oxygen therapy, mobility aids, hospital beds and other equipment to help patients transition home. The joint venture builds on that existing foundation with DASCO's technology, centralized support, payer expertise and proven operating processes.

"Memorial Hermann has built a strong program with a team that understands the needs of patients and clinicians across Greater Houston," said Jason Seeley, CEO of DASCO Home Medical Equipment. "Our role is to enhance the program through additional resources, advanced technology and specialized DME expertise to deliver a more connected experience from the hospital to the home."

Patients will continue to receive personalized guidance in selecting equipment that meets their clinical needs, along with education and ongoing support. The transition to DASCO | Memorial Hermann Home Medical Equipment is intended to be seamless for current patients, referral sources and care teams.

Media Contacts:

Chris Seeley, Director, Business Development

DASCO Home Medical Equipment

[email protected]

George Kovacik

[email protected]

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System