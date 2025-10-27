Memorial Hermann Health System Appoints Guy Giesecke, Senior Vice President and CEO, Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann Health System is proud to announce that Guy B. Giesecke, DHA, is appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

With nearly two decades in pediatric leadership, Dr. Giesecke has significant experience leading transformative hospital growth that has expanded access to high-quality, specialized care for children and families.

Guy Giesecke, DHA

"We look forward to the many ways Dr. Giesecke's leadership will help shape the future of pediatric health at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital and throughout the communities we serve," said Michael Roussos, Senior Vice President, President of Academic Hospitals and CEO at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. "His experience and commitment will advance our efforts to create healthier communities and deliver high-value care for all."

Dr. Giesecke joins Children's Memorial Hermann after nearly 15 years at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he served as Chief Executive Officer of Children's of Mississippi. During his tenure, Children's of Mississippi more than doubled its square footage, and its network of outpatient specialty clinics expanded to increase access to care for children and families across the state.

"I'm honored to join Children's Memorial Hermann and contribute to an organization so deeply committed to advancing high-value, patient-centered care," noted Dr. Giesecke. "This is an exciting opportunity to help build on a legacy of excellence while supporting the health and well-being of children, families and communities across the region."

Prior to his time at UMMC, Dr. Giesecke served as Chief Operating Officer at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Vice President at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, Texas. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a graduate of Leadership Albuquerque, and an active member of the Children's Hospital Association and Solutions for Patient Safety Boards of Directors.

Dr. Giesecke earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Abilene Christian University, a master's in healthcare administration and business from the University of Houston–Clear Lake, and a doctorate in health administration from UMMC's School of Health-Related Professions.

