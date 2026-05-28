Memorial Pavilion Unveiled at Merchant Marine Academy

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H2M architects + engineers

May 28, 2026, 17:49 ET

New memorial site pays tribute to fallen Merchant Marines

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), its Alumni Association & Foundation (AAF), and consulting design firm H2M architects + engineers (H2M) recently celebrated the grand opening and dedication of the new Memorial Pavilion at the Academy's campus in Kings Point, NY.

Speakers at the dedication ceremony included USMMA Superintendent Rear Adm. Anthony J. Ceraolo, USMS; AAF President and CEO Capt. James F. Tobin; and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

The Memorial Pavilion is a rebirth of the previous Memorial Arbors installation established in 1976. Where the prior memorial only had room for the names of 2,700 individuals, the new pavilion presently incorporates the names of over 10,000 cadets, with enough space to accommodate future name additions for years to come. 

The Memorial Pavilion was designed to mimic the appearance of a sailing ship, evoking tranquil images of the open sea and the mariners who traversed it. Further emphasizing the theme of marine navigation, a series of star-shaped openings in the ceiling cast light across the rows of engraved black granite monuments, highlighting different names at different times of day.

"The siting and design of its various elements — from ship masts and shade sails to the embossed stainless steel roof protection casting everchanging light patterns onto the granite monuments — are meant to capture the sense of merchant marine service and evoke spiritual reflection," said H2M Associate and Architecture Practice Leader Jim Havrilla, R.A., who led the design of the memorial. "Seeing the final design have such a profound spiritual and emotional impact on people is deeply moving to me."

"The Memorial Pavilion now has over 10,000 names on its walls honoring all our brothers and sisters who have crossed the final bar," said Tobin. "The names are listed in a place that everyone can be proud of, a place that is a focal point for all visitors to this campus. To all those who went before us, this Memorial Pavilion will guarantee that you will never be forgotten."

H2M architects + engineers is a full-service consulting and design firm offering the expertise of nearly 600 architects, engineers, planners, designers, inspectors, surveyors, scientists and support professionals. Our professionals combine their technical experience and specialized market knowledge and respond to our clients' needs. H2M is proud of its long history of client service and consistent ability to meet architectural, engineering, and environmental challenges head on. H2M offers a practical approach, with creative results. For more information, please visit www.h2m.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Jackson Shrout – Marketing Communications Specialist
631.393.4948  |  [email protected]

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