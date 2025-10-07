H2M Proudly Supported the Ryder Cup at Iconic Bethpage Black

H2M has a rich history of involvement at Bethpage Black, having supported the United States Golf Association (USGA) during the U.S. Open in both 2002 and 2009, as well as the PGA Tour at the 2016 Barclays Championship and the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) at the 2019 PGA Championship. This ongoing partnership highlights H2M's trusted role in preparing the course for major international golf events over the years.

H2M played a key role in preparing Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup by assisting operational planning and design of essential infrastructure upgrades. This included enhancing the water supply system to ensure reliable service throughout the event, supporting testing and monitoring to uphold water quality standards, and coordinating with local agencies to secure all necessary permits.

The firm also provided comprehensive wayfinding signage plans for parking areas and rideshare lots. Portable Variable Message Signs were used to direct spectators from regional highways to local roads where wayfinding signing directed traffic to the venue parking. Variable Message Signs were also used to direct shuttle buses between the parking facilities and the venue. These efforts improved traffic flow, streamlined event operations, and enhanced the overall attendee experience.

Looking ahead, H2M is excited to collaborate further with Bethpage State Park and its five public golf courses, supporting the development of an upgraded driving range to enhance the experience for golfers from around the globe.

H2M is honored to have contributed to the success of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the iconic Bethpage Black and extends its thanks to Bethpage Black, the State of New York, and the PGA of America for the trust placed in the firm. H2M proudly utilizes its extensive local experience and technical proficiency to contribute to the success of these tournaments, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to high standards in golf course infrastructure and support for local communities.

