Memory Component Shortages Point to Early Wi-Fi 8 Introduction, According to Dell'Oro Group

Wi-Fi 7 Revenues Will Peak Higher Than Any Prior Wi-Fi Version

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, enterprise class Wi-Fi 8 introduction may be brought forward to 2027 so vendors can circumvent the lack of DDR4 memory chips.

"With prices rising, we expect triple-digit growth in Wi-Fi 7 revenue in 2026," said Siân Morgan, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Wi-Fi 7 still has strong potential. In its peak year, we expect enterprise class Wi-Fi 7 to generate more revenue than Wi-Fi 6E did across its entire lifecycle. But the faster vendors can change AP designs to decrease dependency on the highest-cost memory components, the more competitive they can be pricewise. This represents a strong incentive to move to Wi-Fi 8," continued Morgan.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 5-Year July 2026 Forecast Report:

Wi-Fi 7 revenue growth will continue for a further three years.

Public Cloud-managed WLAN will continue to grow faster than the total market.

AIOps features are driving software revenue higher, and enterprise willingness to pay is evident in the data.

WLAN market revenue growth is expected, even if higher prices suppress some demand.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11bn (Wi-Fi 8), 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is forecast by Cloud vs. Premises Managed, as well as by macro region of the world. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group