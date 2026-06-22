MemryX Expands Cascade Platform, Bringing Power-Efficient Edge AI to Servers

Introducing an expanded portfolio of modules that gives developers a single, scalable architecture to power everything from low-power devices to enterprise edge infrastructure

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI moves from cloud environments into factories, transportation systems, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure, developers face growing challenges related to power consumption, memory bandwidth, deployment complexity, and infrastructure costs. MemryX Inc., a fabless semiconductor company developing edge AI processing solutions powered by proprietary compute-at-memory technology, today expanded its Cascade deployment platform family with three new products built on its MX3 accelerator architecture that enable AI deployment across embedded systems, edge devices, and high-density edge server infrastructure. The products are being introduced this week at Automate 2026 at Booth 15045 in the North Building of McCormick Place in Chicago.

MemryX Cascade 100P PCIe Accelerator

The MemryX Cascade 100P PCIe Accelerator is engineered for high-density edge server deployments and demanding multi-camera AI applications. Built on a 16-chip array of MX3 processors, the card enables parallel inference on hundreds of real-time video streams. Featuring a single-slot, passively cooled form factor, the Cascade 100P easily integrates into standard server environments—allowing operators to maximize compute density without adding complex thermal or power-budget constraints. This makes it an ideal solution for smart manufacturing, intelligent transportation, video analytics, and multi-camera AI deployments.

MemryX Cascade 100U USB Accelerator

The MemryX Cascade 100U USB Accelerator is engineered to bring AI acceleration to existing systems through a standard USB Type-C connection. Featuring two MX3 accelerators, the device enables developers to rapidly evaluate, prototype, and deploy AI vision applications without redesigning existing hardware platforms.

MemryX Cascade 100R Raspberry Pi HAT+

The MemryX Cascade 100R Raspberry Pi HAT+ is engineered to bring hardware-accelerated AI inference to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem for robotics, machine vision, education, and low-power industrial applications. Built around two MX3 processors connected through PCIe, the HAT can be cascaded to support larger AI deployments.

All three products are supported by MemryX Developer Hub, providing a common software environment for compiling and deploying AI models across the MX3 product family.

"AI doesn't have a model problem anymore, it has a deployment problem," said Ross Jatou, CEO of MemryX. "Whether developers and system builders are prototyping on Raspberry Pi, adding AI acceleration to existing systems through USB, or deploying hundreds of video streams on edge servers, they need a common architecture that scales seamlessly and delivers performance without the power and memory penalties of traditional approaches. Our expanded Cascade platform family provides that foundation, enabling customers to move from development to production on a single, scalable, highly efficient AI architecture powered by MX3."

Together, the new products establish a complete MX3 deployment ecosystem, enabling organizations to scale AI applications from development and embedded deployment to high-density edge server environments using a common hardware and software foundation.

Attendees at Automate 2026 can learn more about the Cascade product family at Booth 15045 through June 25.

About MemryX Inc.

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company focused on AI inference acceleration, with a production-proven "at-memory" dataflow architecture that delivers superior efficiency for edge and data center applications. Backed by $44M in Series B funding from investors including HarbourVest, NEOM Investment Fund (NIF), Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures, MemryX is driving the next wave of AI hardware innovation from its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Media Contact:

Joe Faris

VP of Sales & Marketing, MemryX

[email protected]

SOURCE MemryX