Ebttikar and MemryX Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Computer Vision Edge AI Across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebttikar Technology Company, a Saudi technology solutions provider and systems integrator, and MemryX Inc., a developer of edge AI inference accelerator chips, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the commercial deployment of production-ready Computer Vision Edge AI solutions across Saudi Arabia, with potential expansion to qualified opportunities in the broader Middle East where Ebttikar has customer engagement and delivery capability.

Ross Jatou, CEO, MemryX (left) and Rashid AlBallaa, Chairman, Ebttikar Technology Company (right)

The partnership combines Ebttikar's solution development, systems integration, deployment, and lifecycle support capabilities with MemryX MX3 edge AI accelerator chips, Cascade edge AI deployment products, and future generations of MemryX AI accelerator technology.

Through the partnership, Ebttikar will leverage MemryX technology as the preferred acceleration platform for qualified Computer Vision Edge AI deployments where it meets customer, technical, commercial, and regulatory requirements, integrating MemryX hardware into customer solutions spanning camera-rich and sensor-driven environments. The companies will support qualified customer engagements from initial evaluation and proof of concept through pilot validation, production deployment, and long-term lifecycle support.

The collaboration targets real-time video analytics and Computer Vision applications deployed close to where data is generated, reducing dependence on centralized processing for latency-sensitive workloads. Initial focus areas include oil and gas, energy, industrial automation, transportation and logistics, smart cities, security, enterprise facilities, and advanced manufacturing.

The partnership establishes a commercial framework designed to move customer opportunities from technical qualification and pilot programs into production deployments through aligned commercial engagement, technical enablement, supply planning, and long-term lifecycle support. By combining local systems integration expertise with MemryX edge AI accelerator hardware, the companies aim to shorten deployment cycles, reduce deployment risk, and accelerate adoption of edge AI across critical infrastructure and industrial markets.

"Our customers are looking for AI solutions that can move quickly from evaluation to production while meeting demanding requirements for performance, reliability, and data control," said Ali K. AlBallaa, CEO of Ebttikar Technology Company. "MemryX technology will be the preferred acceleration platform for qualified Computer Vision Edge AI Inference opportunities."

"Saudi Arabia is moving rapidly from AI ambition to real-world industrial deployment, and Computer Vision Edge AI Inference is central to that shift," said Ross Jatou, CEO of MemryX. "This partnership combines Ebttikar's regional integration and delivery expertise with MemryX's MX3 AI accelerator chips, Cascade edge AI products, SDK, and future accelerator roadmap. Together, we can help customers move from proof of concept to field deployment with low-power, low-latency inference technology built for computer vision at the edge."

About Ebttikar Technology Company

Ebttikar Technology Company is a Saudi technology solutions provider and systems integrator supporting government and enterprise customers across digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, and AI-enabled solutions.

About MemryX Inc.

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company focused on AI inference acceleration, with a production-proven "at-memory" dataflow architecture that delivers superior efficiency for edge and data center applications.

Media Contact:

Joe Faris

VP of Sales & Marketing, MemryX

[email protected]

SOURCE MemryX