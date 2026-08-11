Men Embrace New Money-Saving Habits as Coupon Use, Sale Shopping and Rewards Card Use Climb, Alter Agents Study Finds

Consumers across income levels are changing grocery, dining and shopping habits in response to continued economic pressure

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Agents, a full-service strategic market research consultancy, today released new findings from its ongoing Consumer Sentiment Study showing a rise in money-saving behaviors among men, part of a broader shift in how consumers are looking for value as household budgets remain under pressure.

Alter Agents Consumer Sentiment Study

In just six months, the share of men who search for coupons or promotional codes online rose 9 percentage points, from 34% to 43%. The percentage who shop sales events throughout the year increased from 38% to 46%, while use of credit cards that reward purchases rose from 39% to 45%.

More than half of Americans (51%) say they are cooking more at home and eating out less, while 41% report reducing the number of times they dine out. Thirty-nine percent say they are purchasing more store or private label products instead of national brands.

"What we're seeing is a more active approach to saving money," said Rebecca Brooks, CEO of Alter Agents. "Consumers are putting more effort into finding value, whether that's comparing retailers, searching for promotions or changing the brands they buy."

The changes among men point to greater effort going into finding savings before a purchase. Participation in traditional loyalty programs remained relatively stable, while behaviors that require shoppers to seek out a deal or choose a payment method based on its rewards increased during the study period.

Value-seeking behavior also extends across income levels. Thirty-nine percent of higher-income households report purchasing more private label products, nearly identical to the 41% of lower-income households doing the same.

Generational differences remain significant. Nearly half of Boomers (49%) say they are purchasing more private label products, compared with 25% of Gen Z consumers. At the same time, 74% of Boomers describe themselves as brand loyal, compared with 60% of Gen Z.

For grocery retailers, the findings suggest shoppers are becoming more deliberate about seeking value and more willing to change established habits in response to economic pressure. Promotions, digital offers, rewards programs and meal-planning solutions may play a larger role as consumers continue looking for ways to manage food spending.

The broader Consumer Sentiment Study has also documented substantial changes in shopping behavior over time. Compared with pre-pandemic levels, consumers are less likely to plan purchases in advance and less likely to say they look forward to shopping, reflecting a shift toward more price-driven decision-making.

Alter Agents has tracked consumer sentiment since 2019, examining how economic conditions, social change and shifts in consumer confidence influence purchasing behavior and brand relationships.

About Alter Agents

Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents' clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company's immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking Cruises, Pinterest and more gain powerful, actionable insights. More at www.alteragents.com.

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SOURCE Alter Agents