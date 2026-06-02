Alter Agents Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Agents, a full-service strategic market research consultancy, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

Alter Agents Named to Inc. Best Workplaces 2026

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Alter Agents is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"We built Alter Agents around the idea that people do their best work when they feel trusted, supported and empowered," said Rebecca Brooks. "Our flexible, fully remote model allows us to prioritize both great work and real life, while creating a culture built on collaboration, accountability and respect. This recognition reflects the incredible team we've built together."

Founded in 2010, Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy known for helping brands uncover deeper human insights through adaptive, multimodal research approaches. The company blends qualitative, quantitative, behavioral, neuroscience and analytics methodologies to help clients better understand consumer decision-making and behavior. Alter Agents works with leading global brands including Snapchat, Netflix, Pinterest, Gatorade, Riot Games and Nespresso. The company is NWBOC-certified as a woman-owned and woman-controlled business, with women holding five of seven executive leadership positions.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture — it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

About Alter Agents

Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents' clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company's immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking Cruises, Pinterest and more gain powerful, actionable insights. More at www.alteragents.com.

Media Contact:

Marie Melsheimer

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SOURCE Alter Agents