Meneses Law Secures Green Card Approvals for 17 Clients

Firm's Latest Results Reflect Continued Commitment to the Immigrant Community

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meneses Law announced today that 17 of its clients received green card approvals last month, marking the latest milestone in the firm's ongoing record of results for the individuals and families it serves.

Founded in 2019, the firm has helped thousands of clients secure work permits, residencies, visas, and citizenship through a personalized, results-driven legal approach grounded in expertise, ethics, and diligence.

"Every green card approval represents a family's future. A life built, a dream realized, and a person who can now fully pursue the opportunities they came here for. This is why we do this work," said Christine Meneses, CEO and Founder of Meneses Law. "Meneses Law was built on the belief that every person deserves experienced, ethical legal counsel, and moments like this remind us exactly what that mission looks like in practice."

Since its founding, Meneses Law has remained committed to delivering real results for the immigrant community — helping clients pursue opportunities, protect their futures, and navigate some of the most significant moments of their lives. The firm's record includes securing 51 permanent residencies in a single day and recognition by the Houston Chronicle as a top three finalist for best immigration law firm in Houston.

Meneses Law was founded by immigrants, for immigrants, on a deep commitment to justice, ethical advocacy, and personalized legal counsel. That mission defines the firm's work and drives every case it takes on.

About Meneses Law

Meneses Law is a national immigration law firm founded in 2019. The firm provides comprehensive immigration legal services to individuals and families across the country, with a mission rooted in compassion, accountability, and zealous advocacy for the immigrant community. For more information, visit https://www.meneses.law/

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SOURCE Meneses Law