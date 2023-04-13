Mentha Oil Market size to grow by USD 134.6 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the health benefits of essential oils - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mentha oil market size is set to grow by USD 134.6 million from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 9.08%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report estimates the market size of mentha oil in the key markets of APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. - Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mentha Oil Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the health benefits of essential oils, expanding applications across various industries, and expanding retail space will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mentha Oil Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Pharmaceutical



Food And Beverage



Cosmetics



Others

Type

Japanese Mint Oil



Peppermint Oil



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the pharmaceutical segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Mentha oil is used in traditional Indian medical recipes, and basil essential oil has been used in traditional Indian medicine for a long as a treatment for digestive problems, nausea, cholera, colds, cramps, and many more. Mentha oil is known to cure acne and skin infections as well as to revitalize dull hair and skin due to its diaphoretic, stimulant, carminative, and expectorant properties. Mentha oil is present in various skin care products that aim to improve skin tone. Hence, the application of mentha oil in the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Mentha Oil Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The mentha oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the mentha oil market provides a detailed analysis of more than 15 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.G. Industries, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, Bhagat Aromatics Ltd., doTERRA International LLC, Foodchem International Corp., Garden of Life LLC, Herbochem Industries, Hindustan Mint and Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Katyani Exports, Melaleuca Inc., Mentha and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Neeru Menthol Pvt. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Plant Therapy Inc., PUIG S.L., Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Ultra International Ltd., and Young Living Essential Oils LC.

Vendor Offerings

A.G. Industries - The company offers mentha oils such as Peppermint Oil, Mentha Citrata Peppermint Oil, and Cornmint Oil.

The company offers mentha oils such as Peppermint Oil, Mentha Citrata Peppermint Oil, and Cornmint Oil. Bhagat Aromatics Ltd. - The company offers mentha oils such as Mentha Citrata Oil.

The company offers mentha oils such as Mentha Citrata Oil. doTERRA International LLC - The company offers mentha oils such as Peppermint Oil and Mentha Piperita.

Mentha Oil Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Clean labeling of essential oils is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, factors such as the increasing competition from other essential oils may threaten the growth of the market.

Key Drivers

A key driver for the growth of the mentha oil market during the forecast period is the health benefit of essential oils.

Mentha oil is a natural relaxant oil containing chemical compounds such as menthol, menthone, and eucalyptol, which help reduce skin inflammation.

Mentha oil has various medicinal benefits. It helps in stress relief and offers relief from nervous tension, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and mental strain. These factors fuel mentha oil adoption among consumers.

The oil is also used to treat acne, heal wounds, and hydrate, tone, and brighten the skin.

Hence, the several health benefits will fuel the adoption of mentha oil among customers and will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

A primary trend fueling the growth of the mentha oil market is the clean labeling of essential oils.

Consumers prefer clean-label products, which is compelling vendors to ensure that the products include only those ingredients that are recognized as natural and organic.

Mentha oil is highly popular at present, and vendors are making sure that their mentha oil products adhere to clean labeling in order to boost sales.

Hence, such factors are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge hampering the growth of the mentha oil market is the growing competition from other essential oils.

Some of the alternative essential oils include lavender oil, basil oil, and lemongrass oil. The threat is expected to grow from the alternate essential oils owing to product launches and improvements in related product categories.

For instance, in May 2018 , Arbonne International, LLC launched pure essential oil blends, including Arbonne Rescue and Renew Pure Essential Oils in tea tree blend, which can be used for topical as well as aromatic purposes.

, Arbonne International, LLC launched pure essential oil blends, including Arbonne Rescue and Renew Pure Essential Oils in tea tree blend, which can be used for topical as well as aromatic purposes. Global players in the mentha oil market need to develop novel tactics to distinguish their products and implement aggressive marketing efforts to stay competitive.

Hence, the increasing competition from other essential oil products will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Mentha Oil Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mentha oil market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the mentha oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mentha oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mentha oil market vendors

Mentha Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 134.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, India, China, Japan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.G. Industries, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, Bhagat Aromatics Ltd., doTERRA International LLC, Foodchem International Corp., Garden of Life LLC, Herbochem Industries, Hindustan Mint and Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Katyani Exports, Melaleuca Inc., Mentha and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Neeru Menthol Pvt. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Plant Therapy Inc., PUIG S.L., Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Ultra International Ltd., and Young Living Essential Oils LC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

