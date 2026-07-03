Menu Order AI Appoints Krishna Kumar as Chief Operating Officer

Menu Order AI welcomes veteran AI and technology executive Krishna Kumar as Chief Operating Officer to accelerate enterprise growth, restaurant partnerships, and AI innovation.

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Menu Order AI today announced the appointment of Krishna Kumar as Fractional Chief Operating Officer (COO), strengthening the company's leadership team as it expands its AI-powered platform for restaurants and consumers.

Krishna brings decades of experience leading artificial intelligence, software development, enterprise technology, and global product initiatives. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams and helped organizations transform innovative ideas into scalable technology platforms.

Krishna Kumar, COO, Menu Order AI

As Chief Operating Officer, Krishna will oversee engineering, product operations, strategic partnerships, and enterprise growth while helping scale Menu Order AI's restaurant and consumer platforms.

"Krishna's operational expertise and deep understanding of artificial intelligence make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Melissa Butler, Founder & CEO of Menu Order AI. "As we continue expanding our restaurant partnerships and consumer platform, his leadership will help accelerate our mission of becoming the intelligence layer between restaurant menus and diners."

Since launching, Menu Order AI has grown to more than 150,000 downloads and averages approximately 35,000 monthly active users. The platform helps guests instantly discover personalized menu recommendations based on their dietary preferences and nutrition goals, including high-protein, low-carb, and GLP-1-friendly options.

The company is also expanding its restaurant QR platform, enabling guests to scan a QR code at participating restaurants and receive AI-powered menu recommendations instantly without downloading an app.

"I am excited to join Menu Order AI during such an important stage of its growth," said Krishna Kumar, Chief Operating Officer. "Artificial intelligence is transforming every aspect of the restaurant industry, and Menu Order AI is uniquely positioned to improve both the guest experience and restaurant performance. I look forward to helping build the next phase of the company's growth."

Menu Order AI continues to expand partnerships across restaurants, hospitality, and healthcare while developing AI solutions that simplify one of the most common consumer decisions—what to order.

About Menu Order AI

Menu Order AI is an AI-powered restaurant recommendation platform that helps consumers make smarter dining decisions by providing personalized menu recommendations based on individual nutrition goals and dietary preferences. The platform serves dine-in, takeout, delivery, and drive-thru guests while helping restaurant partners enhance the guest experience through AI-powered menu guidance.

For more information, visit www.menuorderai.com.

Melissa Butler

Founder / CEO

Menu-Order AI

[email protected]

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SOURCE MENU - ORDER AI