Menu-Order AI Names Dr. Leigh-Anne Dale as Founding Medical Advisor

Physician specializing in Transplant Nephrology, will support educational initiatives for GLP-1 users, physicians and clinicians.

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Menu-Order AI, an AI-powered dining companion that helps consumers identify high-protein, lower-carbohydrate and GLP-1-friendly restaurant choices, announced that Dr. Leigh-Anne Dale has joined the company as Founding Medical Advisor and a member of its Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Leigh-Anne Dale

Dr. Dale is a physician specializing in Internal Medicine, Nephrology and Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation. She practices at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and serves as an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She earned her medical degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. She went on to complete residency in Internal Medicine at New York Presbyterian Columbia followed by Nephrology and Transplant Nephrology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She is double board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.

In her educational and advisory role, Dr. Dale will help develop resources for GLP-1 users, physicians and clinicians focused on prioritizing protein and making thoughtful lower-carbohydrate choices in everyday situations.

"Weight-loss success is more achievable when healthy choices are easy, convenient and become part of a person's routine," said Dr. Dale. "Menu-Order AI helps people navigate difficult moments, stay on track and receive real-time support without feeling isolated. By making everyday food decisions more manageable, the app can support both initial weight loss and long-term weight maintenance."

"Dr. Dale brings an important perspective on education, consistency and sustainable daily choices," said Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of Menu-Order AI. "Her experience will help us better educate users and healthcare professionals."

Dr. Dale's role is educational and advisory. She will not provide medical care through Menu-Order AI or replace guidance from a qualified healthcare professional.

About Menu-Order AI

Menu-Order AI helps consumers navigate restaurant and delivery menus with personalized GLP-1-friendly, high-protein and lower-carbohydrate recommendations and Smart Tweaks. Visit www.menuorderai.com.

Melissa Butler

Founder / CEO

Menu-Order AI

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE MENU - ORDER AI