Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Highlights Work Van Inventory for Companies in Phoenix

Businesses Looking to Expand or Upgrade Their Mobile Fleet Can Find the Sprinter Van in Peoria, AZ

PEORIA, Ariz., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is helping businesses in the Phoenix area upgrade their commercial vehicle lineup with a strong selection of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. Companies searching for dependable work vans can explore multiple configurations for cargo, delivery, transportation, and mobile business needs.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van continues to be a trusted option for growing businesses. Its flexible design helps companies customize vehicles for many industries. Contractors, delivery services, electricians, plumbers, and transportation providers can all benefit from the Sprinter lineup.

Commercial Van Options and Features

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers several Sprinter van options for business owners in Phoenix and nearby communities. Available models may include Cargo Vans, Crew Vans, and Passenger Vans. Different wheelbase lengths and roof heights allow businesses to choose the setup that best fits daily operations.

Business owners can also explore advanced technology and safety features inside the Sprinter van. Many models offer driver-assistance systems, touchscreen infotainment displays, smartphone connectivity, and navigation tools. These features can help improve productivity and driver confidence on the road.

Businesses Can Get Professional Help at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

The dealership team works with local businesses to help simplify the vehicle shopping process. Commercial customers can discuss fleet needs, financing options, and available inventory with knowledgeable staff members.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead continues to support businesses throughout Peoria and the greater Phoenix area by offering commercial vehicle solutions backed by the Mercedes-Benz brand. Companies interested in expanding or upgrading their mobile fleet are encouraged to visit the dealership to explore the current Sprinter van inventory.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is located in Peoria, AZ, and serves drivers and businesses throughout the Phoenix area. The dealership offers new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, commercial vans, pre-owned models, financing assistance, and automotive service. Businesses interested in learning more about Sprinter van inventory can contact the dealership for additional details.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead