Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Highlights Selection of Custom and Highly Optioned Mercedes-Benz G-Class Models in Peoria, Arizona

Drivers Can Find Custom G-Wagons for Sale at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

PEORIA, Ariz., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is showcasing its selection of custom and highly optioned Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs, offering luxury vehicle shoppers from Peoria access to an inventory that frequently includes rare configurations, premium factory equipment and sought-after pre-owned models.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV

A Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV

Known for its distinctive design and legendary capability, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class continues to attract drivers seeking an SUV that combines luxury, performance and exclusivity. Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead regularly offers new and pre-owned G-Class models equipped with premium factory options and uncommon feature combinations that appeal to enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Depending on inventory availability, customers may find Mercedes-Benz G-Class models equipped with premium factory features such as MANUFAKTUR exterior paint finishes, exclusive two-tone leather interiors, AMG® Performance steering wheels, carbon fiber or natural wood interior trim, the AMG® Night Package, 22-inch AMG wheels, Burmester surround sound systems, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, exclusive interior color combinations and advanced driver assistance technologies.

Drivers Can Shop Online for Custom G-Wagon Models

The dealership's inventory is updated regularly, providing customers with new opportunities to discover unique Mercedes-Benz G-Class models. For shoppers seeking a specific configuration, the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead team can also assist with locating vehicles that match preferred colors, equipment packages and luxury features.

Pre-Owned Highly Optioned G-Wagon SUVs

In addition to its new inventory, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead frequently offers pre-owned Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs featuring discontinued exterior colors, desirable factory packages and highly equipped interiors. These vehicles provide buyers with the opportunity to own distinctive G-Class models that may no longer be available as new vehicles.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead continues to attract customers from throughout the greater Phoenix area by offering an inventory focused on premium luxury vehicles with desirable equipment and unique factory configurations. The dealership emphasizes helping customers compare available models while learning about the exclusive features, craftsmanship and engineering that distinguish each Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Luxury SUV shoppers searching for a custom Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon near Surprise, Arizona, are encouraged to visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria to explore the dealership's current inventory of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz G-Class models. Because inventory changes frequently, customers may discover rare configurations and highly optioned vehicles that are available for a limited time.

Link: https://www.arrowheadmb.com/new-mercedes-benz-g-class-peoria-az

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead