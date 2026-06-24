Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Invites Drivers to Experience the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Through Complimentary Test Drives

Drivers Can Test Drive the 2026 GLC 300 at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

PEORIA, Ariz., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is inviting luxury SUV shoppers throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area to experience the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 through complimentary test drives at its Peoria dealership.

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV Model Test Drives

A 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

As one of the most popular models in the Mercedes-Benz SUV lineup, the GLC 300 combines refined performance, advanced safety technologies and premium comfort features. Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers prospective buyers the opportunity to get behind the wheel and explore the vehicle firsthand while receiving guidance from its knowledgeable sales team.

The dealership's team members are available to accompany customers on test drives, demonstrating key vehicle features and technologies while answering questions about performance, safety systems and available amenities. Test drives are offered at no cost and without obligation.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Dealership

Located in Peoria, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead serves customers from across the Valley, including Phoenix, Surprise and Buckeye. The dealership maintains an extensive inventory of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, allowing shoppers to compare models, trim levels, available packages and interior configurations during their visit.

In addition to its new vehicle selection, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers a wide range of pre-owned luxury vehicles from brands including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Cadillac, Land Rover and Lexus. This diverse inventory provides customers with additional opportunities to compare vehicles and find a model that aligns with their driving needs and lifestyle.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead notes that even if a customer determines the GLC 300 is not the ideal fit, a test drive can help narrow vehicle choices and bring shoppers closer to finding the Mercedes-Benz model that best meets their preferences.

Customers interested in scheduling a test drive can do so online or by contacting Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead directly.

For more information about the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 or the dealership's current inventory, visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria.

Link: https://www.arrowheadmb.com/

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead