Drivers in Peoria Can Add Long-Term Protection to Their Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

PEORIA, Ariz., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers extended limited warranty options for eligible Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The dealership helps drivers continue factory-backed coverage beyond the original limited warranty period.

The extended limited warranty gives owners additional confidence during daily driving and long-distance travel. Coverage options are available for multiple terms and mileage limits.

Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty image

Flexible Coverage Terms Are Available

Mercedes-Benz drivers can choose from three extended limited warranty terms. Available extensions include 12, 24 or 36 additional months of coverage. These options help owners keep warranty protection longer. Coverage can continue for up to three extra years after the original warranty expires.

Warranty Plans Include Mileage Protection

Extended limited warranty plans include mileage protection up to 75,000 or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Many drivers may not reach those limits for several years. This gives owners more time to enjoy covered protection.

Many Major Vehicle Components Are Covered

Coverage includes many important vehicle systems and components. Protected parts may include:

Engine components

Transmission systems

Steering systems

Climate control systems

Cooling systems

Fuel injection systems

Electrical systems

Suspension systems

Stability systems

Turbocharger components

Navigation systems

Audio systems

Rear axle components

And more

Coverage details can vary by vehicle and warranty plan.

Extended Warranty Coverage Adds Peace of Mind

Extended limited warranty plans help protect against covered factory defects and repairs. Drivers can also receive roadside assistance benefits during the coverage period. Roadside assistance may help with flat tires, dead batteries and fuel delivery needs. This service can help drivers avoid unexpected roadside delays.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Assists Drivers with Warranty Questions

The team at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead helps customers compare available warranty plans and coverage terms. Staff members work with drivers to find options that fit their ownership goals and driving habits. The dealership serves drivers throughout the Peoria area with Mercedes-Benz sales, service and ownership support.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Peoria, Arizona. The dealership offers new and pre-owned vehicles, financing services and certified automotive maintenance. Customers can also explore warranty and protection plan options through the dealership team.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead