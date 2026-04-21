Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers Sprinter Floor Mats and Van Accessories Online for Drivers in Peoria, Arizona

Drivers Can Accessorize Their Sprinter Vans at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

PEORIA, Ariz., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, conveniently located near Phoenix, is making it easier than ever for commercial drivers, fleet managers, and van owners to upgrade their vehicles with genuine Sprinter floor mats and a wide range of van accessories. With a user-friendly online ordering system, customers can now shop from the comfort of home and have parts ready for pickup or delivery.

Shop Genuine Sprinter Floor Mats and Accessories with Ease

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead provides a comprehensive selection of genuine accessories for Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. From durable all-weather floor mats that help protect the interior from dirt and wear to cargo management solutions and interior upgrades, every product is engineered for a precise fit and long-lasting performance.

Drivers who rely on their Sprinter vans for work or travel can benefit from accessories that enhance organization, safety, and comfort. Whether outfitting a work van for daily use or customizing a passenger model, the dealership offers high-quality options backed by manufacturer standards.

Convenient Online Ordering Options

To simplify the buying process, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead allows customers to order parts and accessories online in multiple ways:

Search by part number for fast and accurate ordering when they already know what they need.

Browse the online parts catalog to explore compatible accessories for their specific Sprinter model.

Call the dealership directly to speak with knowledgeable parts specialists who can assist them with selection and ordering.

This flexible approach means every customer, from experienced fleet operators to first-time buyers, can find the right products quickly and confidently.

Designed for Work and Everyday Use

Sprinter floor mats and accessories available through Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead meet the demands of both commercial and personal use. Heavy-duty materials, easy installation, and tailored designs make these upgrades practical for job sites, deliveries, road trips, and more.

By choosing genuine parts, drivers can maintain the integrity of their vehicle while improving functionality and resale value. The dealership's parts team is available to help customers identify the best solutions based on their needs.

Order Sprinter Accessories near Phoenix Today

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead continues to support drivers in Peoria and the greater Phoenix area with convenient access to authentic Sprinter parts and accessories. With online ordering, expert assistance, and a wide inventory, upgrading your van has never been more straightforward.

Customers are encouraged to explore the online catalog, place orders using a part number, or contact the dealership directly to get started.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead